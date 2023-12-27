Quick Hits: Oh Baby, What A Start To Bengals-Chiefs; Ja'Marr Day-to-Day; Dr. Lou Emphasizes The Big Play

Dec 27, 2023 at 03:15 PM
_original (9)
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

Lou Anarumo 120723
Ryan Meyer
Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo watches practice at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Thursday, December 7, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The call came at 6 a.m. in Pittsburgh that her water broke. Sonny Brown was two weeks early and his dad is grateful that his mom is so understanding.

Barely had Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. stepped off the Acrisure Stadium field about 14 hours later, he got another call. This time it was a Face Time to watch Sonny's delivery, all seven pounds, 11 ounces.

"That's one of those things, at the end of day, I'm thankful she understands and my family understands," said Brown before Wednesday's practice, still beaming. "For me, football is kind of everything right now. You don't really get this opportunity back. You don't get the opportunity to see a birth, either. For me, it was important to be there with the guys in Pittsburgh and to be out there with them."

Sonny, named after his great-grandfather's uncle, joins two-year-old Orlando Brown III. His brother is named after two NFL players, but Sonny was actually born with his father watching from a postgame locker room.

"Everyone was home and healthy the next day," Brown said. "Just so thankful."

JA'MAR UPDATE: Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) participated in Wednesday morning's walkthrough, but he didn't appear to be in the first part of Wednesday afternoon's full-scale practice.

"He'll continue to participate as we go through the week and just see what he can handle," is how Taylor left it.

Same with No. 1  cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, just cleared off a four-game stint on injured reserve:

 "See how practice goes. He's been doing all the rehab stuff, but to see him doing some functional football stuff will be good. He's got a positive mindset; went through the walkthrough today. Everything was positive there, but we just got to see him on the field."

TAYLOR-MADE MESSAGE: If the Bengals win in Kansas City Sunday (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) and then the next weekend (TBA), there's a 92% chance they'll make the playoffs. Taylor has his own playoff picture and he passed out the snapshot via his Wednesday morning team meeting.

"Focus on this game, that's all that matters," Taylor said at his weekly news conference.

"None of that matters to us right now, we've just got to win."

DR. LOU'S DIAGNOSIS: No one has been better at shutting down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning offense than Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

But he doesn't want to hear how Mahomes has thrown a career-high 14 interceptions or how the Chiefs are the fifth least effective passing team in the league. He expects them to take their shots more than ever.

"I know this, they're the world champs. They've got arguably the best quarterback in our league for a long time," Anarumo said before Wednesday's practice.  "They're a prideful group and they're going to look to get back on track and do what they do well. They're going to chuck it down the field even more, in my opinion.

"I see them just really being aggressive and that's not going to surprise me one bit. I really think that's how they'll come out and we've got to make sure we weather the storm there and take advantage. He's throwing more interceptions than he's ever had, so we've just got to catch him. If we get the opportunity, our guys will be ready. We know how to win there. We've done it. We've done it against them. We just got to go do it again."

Anarumo may have an idea Mahomes is going to come out flinging because the Bengals have been doomed by big plays all year. Saturday in Pittsburgh they allowed balls of 86, 66, and 44 yards and Anarumo isn't pleased.

"We can't win a football game if we give up 200 yards on three plays. We can't," Anarumo said. "So I told them the other day, I said, 'We are what we are right now. These things have to stop in order for us to be a consistent defense.' These are things that have not shown up in a long, long time, but they've shown up this year."

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Bengals Playing Playoff Percentages In Two-Game Season; Split-Seconds In The Post

Bengals defensive captain Sam Hubbard calls it a two-game season and The New York Times agrees with him.
news

Bengals Pregame Quick Hits: Injuries Shuffle Inactive List; Looking To Channel 12/23/12 

PITTSBURGH _ With the Bengals needing reinforcements in three key areas for Saturday's virtual play-in playoff game here against the Steelers, a pair of veterans were set to make their season debuts coming off the practice squad in cornerback Sidney Jones IV and defensive tackle Domenique Davis while rookie wide receiver Shed Jackson comes off the squad to play in his third game of the year.
news

Quick Hits: Why Bengals Are December Dominators; Higgins Looks To Tee It Up Again; Defense Looks To Repeat History 11 Years To Day In Pittsburgh

Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) is the only Bengal who didn't practice full Wednesday, the biggest workout of the week in prepping for Saturday's game (4:30 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 5) in Pittsburgh.  A tough guy not to have, but that injury report is one of the reasons why the Bengals' Zac Taylor should be in discussion for NFL Coach of the Year. 
news

Quick Hits: 'As Bad As It Gets,' Hendrickson Responds When Bengals Need It; Zac Won't Rule Out Ja'Marr; Jake Makes Sure To Dish The Credit 

As the 8-6 Bengals head to Pittsburgh for Saturday's AFC North showdown (4:30 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 5) with the 7-7 Steelers, right end Trey Hendrickson finds himself locked in a close race himself with Steelers All-Pro T.J. Watt. Hendrickson, who broke his own Bengals record last Saturday against the Vikings and became the franchise's first 15-sacker in a season, trails Watt's NFL-leading 16 sacks.
news

Quick Hits: Reader Lost For Season But Still 'Such A Big Part Of Us'; Ja'Marr Chase Day-To-Day;  Sixth Seed For Now; Zac Taylor Salutes Bengals Fans: 'No One Left';   

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Sunday what everyone knew Saturday when Pro Bowl-worthy nose tackle DJ Reader was carted off the field at Paycor Stadium after the Bengals' second defensive snap of a long day that culminated in a 27-24 overtime win over the Vikings.
news

Quick Hits: Bengals D-Line Dedicates Final Stand To DJ Reader; Another Big Tyler Boyd Catch With Playoff Ramifications; Jake Browning Bests a Hall-Of-Famer As He Closes Door On Vikes

Bengals left end Sam Hubbard, the Cincinnati Kid, had just seen one go down in Paycor Stadium lore and like the 66,376 that watched the 27-24 overtime win over the Vikings, he was trying to process all the heroics fit for a season-full of highlights shoehorned into the final 21:49 during their biggest fourth-quarter comeback since 2015.
news

Bengals Pregame Quick Hits: Browning Looks To Complete Task Vs. Vikings' Blitz; Ted Karras Tips Cincy Hat To His Fans At Their First NFL Game

If Bengals quarterback Jake Browning hangs close to the 79.3 completion percentage of his first three starts in Saturday's game against the Vikings at Paycor Stadium, he'll break Chad Pennington's NFL record of the 76.9% he put up in his four starts in 2002 ...  About 30 of Ted Karras' biggest fan bussed down Saturday from Indianapolis ....
news

Quick Hits: Bengals Ruler Of Jungle Leon Hall Raves Of Michigan Clone DJ Turner II; Matchups Galore Vs. Vikings; Jake Takes On One Of NFL's Most Daunting Blitzes

News Item: Leon Hall is Ruler of the Jungle at Paycor Stadium for Saturday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 9 and NFL Network) against the Vikings. OK kids, think about a cornerback as smooth as DJ Turner II, as physical as Cam Taylor-Britt, and as feisty and as savvy in the slot as Mike Hilton.
news

Quick Hits: Chase Is On For Bengals Against Jeffersonian Vikes; Burrow, Browning Both Suit Ja'Marr

Ja'Marr Chase meets old friend Justin Jefferson in Saturday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 9 and NFL Network) at Paycor Stadium that pits the two best wide receivers in the league as a sidebar in a 7-6 interconference playoff skirmish between Chase's Bengals and Jefferson's Vikings. At least that's how Chase sees it.
news

Quick Hits: Jake Browning's Familiar Foe; Joe Burrow's Box And Fun Draws Cameras; Dr. Lou Breaks Down Trey Hendrickson; Injury Update

Here's the matchup of Saturday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 9) at Paycor Stadium when Bengals quarterback Jake Browning sees a familiar face in that Vikings secondary he faced during the first three training camps of his career.  Browning, coming off the most accurate games ever by a quarterback in his first three NFL starts since 1950, faces off against old friend Harrison Smith, the vet Vikings safety with the second most interceptions on the active list with 34, one behind Patrick Peterson.
news

Quick Hits: Hendrickson, Bengals Defense Rides Again; Rookie Ball; AJ McCarron Hears The Fans

More notes and quotes from the Bengals win over the Colts.
Advertising