Quick Hits: O-Line To Re-Shuffle as Jonah Williams Evaluated

- Responding to Bengals Radio Network analyst Dave Lapham's question about what he likes about his new team: "There's a lot of good guys. No guys at this point that go against the things we're working towards. That's incredible in the NFL to be quite honest with you. From the start we've had almost 100 percent attendance this offseason. Guys missed here or there, but there's no one that's missed a significant amount. Guys have really bought in."