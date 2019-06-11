Quick Hits: O-Line To Re-Shuffle as Jonah Williams Evaluated

The Bengals are evaluating rookie left tackle Jonah Williams with an undisclosed injury and head coach Zac Taylor indicated he won't participate in Tuesday's opening practice of the three-day mandatory minicamp.
Taylor said he won't speculate on the status of his starter after Williams "got dinged up," last week and said Monday's signing of veteran guard John Jerry isn't related to the sudden vacancy up front. He also said he plans to shuffle the O-line during the minicamp. When the Bengals began practice last month, they put Williams at left tackle and moved Cordy Glenn to guard.
It could be the third straight season the Bengals' first-round pick has missed the mandatory minicamp. Wide receiver John Ross and center Billy Price were drafted with rehabbing shoulders in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
Taylor also said in Tuesday's pre-practice news conference:
- Ross is expected to work after missing some time with an unknown ailment.
- Responding to Bengals Radio Network analyst Dave Lapham's question about what he likes about his new team: "There's a lot of good guys. No guys at this point that go against the things we're working towards. That's incredible in the NFL to be quite honest with you. From the start we've had almost 100 percent attendance this offseason. Guys missed here or there, but there's no one that's missed a significant amount. Guys have really bought in."