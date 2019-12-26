Quick Hits: No Matter What, Dalton Eyes Finale; Mixon Pays It Forward; Jackson Out On Corner With Phillips poised 

MIXON PAYING IT FORWARD: One of the first things Bengals running back Joe Mixon did when he got his Tom Brady jersey last week was go to a Cincinnati Boys and Girls Club to sign and give away a couple of his own No. 28s. Then he stayed and shot some hoops with the kids because that's what Mixon does as one of the more approachable Bengals you'll find.

It was a good week to ask Mixon just where that Patriots' No. 12 stands in the pantheon of his all-time Christmas presents. It looks like a pretty solid No. 2 behind the X-Box 360 his mother got him that seventh-grade Christmas he was really getting into video games. Brady signed the jersey to a Bay Area best and a great player and Mixon immediately got it out of the locker room to his place.

"Momma always comes first," Mixon said. "(The inscription) meant a lot, especially coming from him. He knew what that meant. He's been in that position. It's back at the crib chilling. When you open the door, you're going to see it."

Speaking of one of the Bay Area's best, Mixon is like everyone else and is excited to see what Oakland native Marshawn Lynch does in his return this week to the Seattle backfield. Lynch is a guy that has counseled Mixon down through the years and he makes his comeback against the 49ers, Mixon's favorite team from his youth.

"He's been teaching me about the game and how to prepare for it," said Mixon, who last spoke with him earlier this season. "Hopefully we don't play at the same time and I can watch it."