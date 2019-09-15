Quick Hits: Mouth Shot; Zac's Priorities; Boyd, Ross Go For 100 As Run Game Search Continues  

- The Bengals offensive line continues to take a battering and you wonder when it will stop because any offense is only as good as its line. Jonah Williams is on IR, Cordy Glenn is in concussion protocol and the Bengals went down to their fourth left tackle when Andre Smith suffered a groin injury in the first half. Back-up guard-tackle John Jerry moved into left tackle during a game the Niners hit quarterback Andy Dalton six times, four for sacks.

Then in the middle of the fourth quarter rookie left guard Michael Jordan got carted off with a knee injury, but it appeared he had suffered only a bruise. Still, when Billy Price came off the bench to replace him, they had no linemen left. Just no consistency. No chance to get settled. Barely had Price gone in there when he was called for a hold that wiped out wide receiver Tyler Boyd's 16-yard TD catch.

Center Trey Hopkins thinks Smith would have come back in and gutted it out if something happened to Jerry or right tackle Bobby Hart.

"That's the kind of character he has," Hopkins said. "The roster is put together with guys that can play or they wouldn't be on it."

But Dalton isn't going to talk about the constant shuffles of the line.