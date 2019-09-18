Quick Hits: Mixon: 'I've Been Terrible'; Price to LG if Jordan out

- Head coach Zac Taylor said left guard Michael Jordan (knee) looks better than he thought and has re-classified him as day-to-day. He said Billy Price goes to left guard if Jordan can't.

- There's been no change with left tackle Cordy Glenn (concussion). After Andre Smith vacated left tackle with a groin problem last Sunday, Taylor thinks he can go. It's believed to be the most work Glenn has done on the field since he was sidelined in mid-August. He did resistance work with his feet and walked to the rehab field to go through some short-area drills.