Quick Hits: Mixon: 'I've Been Terrible'; Price to LG if Jordan out

With their running game ranked last in the NFL, Bengals running back Joe Mixon, the AFC's defending rushing champion, called out himself before Wednesday's practice.
"I'm not putting my team in good positions to win. I have to step it up," Mixon said. "I've been terrible."
Mixon is looking at his matchup Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) with Bills running back Frank Gore as a good place to start. Mixon says he's watched the former 49er Gore since he was "a little boy," growing up in the Bay Area and he says he needs to do what Gore does so well.
"Take what they give you," said Mixon, who thinks he's focusing too much on popping the big run. "(Gore) is a Hall-of-Famer."
A picture perfect day in Cincinnati for a practice. View some of the top images from Wednesday's practice at Paul Brown Stadium.
- Head coach Zac Taylor said left guard Michael Jordan (knee) looks better than he thought and has re-classified him as day-to-day. He said Billy Price goes to left guard if Jordan can't.
- There's been no change with left tackle Cordy Glenn (concussion). After Andre Smith vacated left tackle with a groin problem last Sunday, Taylor thinks he can go. It's believed to be the most work Glenn has done on the field since he was sidelined in mid-August. He did resistance work with his feet and walked to the rehab field to go through some short-area drills.
- No timetable for wide receiver A.J. Green's return to practice. He was again on the rehab field Wednesday doing some long-striding and some resistance work
"He keeps progressing," Taylor said.
- During practice, Smith was joined on the stationery bike by slot cornerback B.W. Webb (forearm) and defensive lineman Kerry Wynn (concussion). With Smith and Webb going fast with interval times. Jordan had his jersey on and a knee brace, but didn't appear to do much.
- Rush end Carl Lawson (hamstring) was on the rehab field running and back-pedaling at a pretty decent clip.
_Also out of practice was tight end Tyler Eifert with a rest day, but he was busting it pretty good in the gym after practice under the watchful eye of head strength coach Joey Boese. Defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow (thigh) also sat out . Tight end C.J. Uzomah (foot) was limited.