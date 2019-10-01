Quick Hits: Missed Chances For Offense; Misdirection For Defense

PITTSBURGH - When the Bengals fell behind, 17-3, after the opening drive of Monday's second half, it was no secret how the Steelers intended to finish off their 27-3 victory.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton was sacked a career-high eight times, the most since he led them to an Opening Day win over the Jets in 2016 despite seven sacks.

Asked how his body felt after the most punishing game of his career, Dalton sounded more hurt by the 0-4 start and a 57.4 passer rating, his lowest in two seasons on 21 of 37 for 171 yards.