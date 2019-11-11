Quick Hits: Lamar's Clinic; Mixon Hopes Revived Run Game Featured; Finley Toughs It Out; Dunlap's Moment

Yes. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can throw, too.

In his two previous games against the Bengals, he averaged 135 yards on the ground. So on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium you couldn't blame the Bengals for being surprised when Jackson came out chucking on the first three plays and four of the first five for a touchdown on his way to completing his first ten passes during Baltimore's 49-13 victory.

"They're the No. 1 rushing attack in the league. We were anticipating they were going to try and run the ball down our throat," said right end Sam Hubbard.

Jessie Bates III, one of the three safeties on the field for the first snap that went for 49 yards to rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown on a deep post, knows he can fling it because he played against him in college. But on the first play a deep ball after last week?

"Yeah," said Bates when asked if it was a surprise. "They obviously run the hell out of the ball and did it last Sunday night. They have to let him throw the ball a little bit."

For much of the day the Bengals matched the Ravens' heavy personnel (some three tight-end looks, some two tight-end looks) with their own big people, often five linemen and three safeties. On that first play, the bomb to Brown, Hubbard was an outside backer and the little-used Brandon Wilson was the third safety. And Jackson found him to trying to give help to cornerback B.W. Webb, but Brown ran by them both.

"That play should never happen in that coverage," said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

Count Bengals safety Shawn Williams in Jackson's MVP surge.