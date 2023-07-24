Quick Hits: Bengals O-Line Best Under Zac?; Injury Update; Deciding RT Spot; Even Reps In Backup QB Derby 

Even though right tackle La'el Collins begins training camp on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) as his ACL rehab continues and his timeline is unknown, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan says this is pretty much the best offensive line in his five years on the job.

Certainly from the standpoint of drawing up plays, the addition of Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown with an intact interior has Callahan getting an earlier, better vibe. On paper, when center Ted Karras lines up next to Alex Cappa on his right and Cordell Volson on his left in Cleveland Opening Day, it marks the first time since 2015 and 2016 the Bengals start a season with the same Opening Day center and guards from the year before.

(Russell Bodine at center and Clint Boling and Kevin Zeitler at the guards were the last trio.)

Although Jonah Williams has never started an NFL game at right tackle, the Bengals are 23-18-1 in his 42 starts on the left. Others in the mix at right tackle are Jackson Carman, Cody Ford and Hakeem Adeniji, who replaced Collins in the last five games, is another option.

"This is as good as I've felt going into a season. Just schematically, putting the players in position to have success, the style of offense that we've started to run, it fits those guys up front," said Callahan at Monday's training camp media luncheon.

"I think from top to bottom it's as good a group and experienced of a group as we've had that has talent … That group has to come together in some degree, we're talking about two new tackles, but the interior has played together with those three.

Callahan is also looking at the depth. Carman, who played well at left tackle for the injured Williams in the playoffs, has nine NFL starts. Ford has 32 starts at right tackle and guard. Backup guard Max Scharping, who played for the injured Cappa in the postseason, has 33 starts and five more in the playoffs.

"Most of those guys have played with Cordell, Ted and Kappa and Jonah because they've all played for us," Callahan said. "Then you add Orlando, because you see what Orlando has done in his career and hopefully those things continue.