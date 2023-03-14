Quick Hits: Joe Burrow's Market Presence; Keepers Of Bengals Secondary Culture; Pratt Predicts Dax's Immediate Impact

NEXT STEP: Moving beyond Bates and Bell means last year's first-rounder, Dax Hill, is starting. Although he has just 131 scrimmage snaps under his belt, Pratt says (Dax Hill) will be heard from.

"He'll be a huge addition for us this year. I know he'll make an immediate impact," Pratt said. "He's a versatile guy that has all the tangibles to be great. It's up to him to fill the role of Jessie Bates or Vonn, whatever role he has is up to him. He's a guy that sat back and got to learn. I didn't get to do that my rookie year, get to learn from veteran guys and show the way how to be a great talent in the league. So it'd be huge for him to take some little pieces of their game and apply it to his."

Bates was listed as a free safety and Bell a strong safety. Hill is probably considered closer to a free. Anarumo's Staten Island Stew scheme of flexibility doesn't like dividing safeties as centerfielders and box safeties. (Anarumo) interchanged Bates and Bell, and Hill's top trait is versatility. Anarumo points out that 66 of Hill's rookie snaps came from replacing an injured Mike Hilton in the 34-23 conquest of Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Anarumo also indicated that finding a veteran on the market to pair with Hill is in the mix and that the guy is going to have to be versatile.

"I don't get caught up too much in that there's going be roles that they're better at," Anarumo said. "Jessie did a little bit more deep, but there was a lot of ton of split safety stuff, too. Whoever we ended up getting, we'll be able to do both. They may be a little bit better at one or the other, but we'll make sure that they can do a number of things."