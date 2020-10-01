Quick Hits: How The Ocho Inspired New Bengals WR Mike Thomas; A.J. Green Pumping Thomas On Scheme; Geno Limited Again; Ex-Packer Daniels Sees Some A-Rod In Burrow 

Thomas didn't ask for No. 85 when he signed back in March, but when they drafted wide receiver Tee Higgins with the first pick in the second round, No. 85 was a natural for him since he wore No. 5 at Clemson.

"I was tempted until I heard Tee Higgins was trying to get it," Thomas said. "I was like, 'Nah I'm going to let the rookie get in and be comfortable in what number he wants and let him do this thing. I'll take 80.'"

If it sounds like Thomas is a nice guy, he is. When he arrived back in March, he was the only receiver in the room of coaches Bob Bicknell and Troy Walters that had spent more than a year in a system that closely resembled the Bengals scheme. Head coach Zac Taylor didn't embezzle the entire offense from Rams head coach Sean McVay, but he took enough that it is basically an entirely different offense than the one Green ran with the Bengals during his first eight seasons.

Green is off to the slowest start of his career while Thomas has caught a TD before he has and Tyler Boyd is the team's leading receiver with eight more catches and 114 yards.

But Green is a smart receiver always looking for the edge, so he's picked Thomas' brain about the offense.

"We talk here and there about different looks, but I know this is a different offense for him," Thomas said. "But, at the same time, whenever he asks me a question I try to give him all the right answers because at that same time, I know this offense can get complicated because it's a lot of thinking, it's a lot of stuff, fly motions and that type of stuff, so you really have to be locked in on the terminology as far as what to do.

"So my thing is I try to tell him not to think too much when you go out there because when you're thinking too much, you're not playing fast at all. It's like when you're thinking too much, just try to study when you can on your own and when we get together just try to talk as much football just to get more in tune to what we're doing."

So Ocho Jr., is giving tops to A.J. Green.