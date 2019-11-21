Quick Hits: Glenn Re-Surfaces; Mixon Tips His Hat To Hat-on-Hat Blocking; A.J. Green, Tate Look Doubtful

HAT ON A HAT: Glenn may be back in the lineup because a) when the Bengals played the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sept. 30 Andy Dalton was sacked a career-high eight times and rookie quarterback Ryan Finley needs all the help he can get and b) Turner loves the way Glenn can pass protect: "Pass protection is his big strength, of course. So holding down that left side, especially in this game coming up, that will be a help."

But go back to being smart. In the last three games the Bengals' run game has come alive and their 5.17 yards per against the Rams, Ravens and Raiders is sixth best in the league during that stretch. Ahead of the Rams game Turner orchestrated a change in the run scheme that mixed up their zone runs with more man-on-man blocking, as well as more power plays involving pulling. Running back Joe Mixon, who has more yards in the last three games (266) than he had in the first eight (254), has responded to what he calls "hat on hat," blocking.

"They've helped me out with hat on a hat," Mixon said before Wednesday's practice. "If we have hat on a hat football and we win our one-on-ones, then we'll have success in whatever we do with the run … The hat on a hat helped out a lot with A.J. (Green) and John (Ross) out. If you win every snap, we'll have success. As long as they stay consistent with it, I think we'll be in pretty good shape."

Here's how Turner characterizes hat on a hat: "(It) just means that we're trying to put one guy on one guy. You have this guy, block that guy and if you don't block him and he makes the tackle, it's your fault.' You know, it's a little bit more in-depth than that. But it is just a man for a man."

But the biggest difference in the past three weeks is that the Bengals have defenses on their heels because they're using more than their signature zone reads and giving them a diverse series of plays to defend.

"You'll see us pulling people at times. You'll see us pitch the ball at times. And again, like in the situation we're in — or I don't care if we were undefeated — you try to be a little bit unpredictable," Turner said. "You can't be predictable. So your self-scout means a lot and so on … Especially (blocking) the great ones. If you block down on him, then you trap him, then you zone block him, then you gap block him. If he's thinking like that — if he's thinking at all — then you're doing something right because it's slowing him down a little bit."

And the Bengals put the Steelers front in an elite category.

"They're DNA in general. They've got some good players that are good football players," Turner said. "(End Cameron) Heyward's a great player, I think. Both of those defensive ends are really good pass rushers. They're really good run stoppers. They play hard. And so, I think it'll be a great matchup. I think it'll be a great battle because our guys play hard, too."

Mixon would love the Bengals to stay consistent with the carries because he knows the running game takes on greater significance against Steelers linebackers Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt. They lead a defense ranked fifth in sacks per pass.

"Them boys like to get the edge with Bud and Watt and get after the quarterback," Mixon said. "If we can have that success (running), we'll try to wear them down and hopefully they'll be tired from rushing the passer because of the run."

In Oakland last Sunday, it seemed the Bengals were intent on making sure Mixon got some pitches on the edge and he seems to think it gets him to his reads faster.

"It's been cool," Mixon said. "The way we play (they) try to give me more options in between the front side, hitting up the crease or on the back side. It depends how they're playing it. At the same time I have to stay true to my reads … My reads take me where I'm going to go. (I've) been able to hit the crease faster than earlier in the season."

Turner likes Mixon's instincts in the wide game and he thinks a pitch can take some of the pressure off his line and puts a little more on the defense.

"I think he sees the field well that way," Turner said. "I think he sees lanes, he feels lanes, he can feel the blocks developing. You think when you pitch it, you're asking them to hold blocks longer. It's really not true because the defense is going lateral. So they're kind of running with you so you're not holding blocks longer. He can see blocks better. He can set blocks up better. So we like that part of it."