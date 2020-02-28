Quick Hits: Foes, Mates Salute Burrow; Back-Up QB Debate; Big LBs Still A Must; Don't Forget Last Year's No. 1

"A great quarterback. He can throw, he can run, he reads the defense well. All around, he's a solid quarterback and knows how to win."

McKinney's teammate, Tide edge rusher Terrell Lewis, couldn't get to him enough that day.

"Burrow is a very smart guy. Elusive guy. Elusive in the pocket," Lewis said. "He always keeps his eyes down field and he's an accurate guy. He knows how to make checks."

Burrow isn't an incessant talker, but he won't back down, either.

"He didn't talk too much," Reed said. "He's got his team around him, his LSU brothers that talk for him. He might talk a little crap, but not much."

Reed has the final word here.

"Over my three years of playing," Reed said, "Joe Burrow is the best quarterback I ever faced."

Burrow's teammate and practice foe, LSU safety Grant Delpit, went a step longer.

"Joe is the best quarterback I've ever seen in person," Delpit said. "Having him on our team, playing him in practice, it prepared us to see the best every week. I wasn't surprised by any quarterbacks' skills because I saw the best quarterback every week, every day in practice. Obviously he's the No. 1 pick, my choice. Joe is the best I've ever seen."

Delpit, who feasted on enough quarterbacks' weaknesses to become the top-rated safety on some big boards, didn't have that luxury in practice. He says Burrow's biggest strength is his judgment.

"He doesn't make mistakes. That's probably the top thing you want in a quarterback. He makes all the right decisions," Delpit said. "That (ticks) a safety like me off because you're looking for interceptions in practice. You get kind of frustrated playing safety against him because he makes all the right throws. He never really misses keys or his throws. He's the best."

LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss was also "Rockin Joe Burrow," as he called it, during his media availability. Moss, the smooth 21-year-old who is as polished as you'd think the son of Hall-of-Famer and TV analyst Randy Moss would be kept going back to the stats.

"The numbers he put up this year (60 TDs-six picks) were no fluke. On top of that he did it in the SEC West," Moss said.

Here is Moss' first play he recalls of all the great ones: