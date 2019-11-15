Quick Hits: Dre (knee) Done For Year; Geno Gets Nod For Sunday; A.J. Green Not Back On Field Yet  

WILLIS, NICKERSON PROMOTED: Down to four wide receivers and Alex Erickson (back) limited on Thursday after leaving last Sunday's game, the Bengals opted to replace Kirkpatrick with wide receiver Damion Willis off the practice squad. They also went to the squad to replace the released Preston Brown with another linebacker in Hardy Nickerson.

Willis, undrafted out of Troy, earned an Opening Day start off a strong training camp. But after losing his job after the second game he was sent to the squad with nine catches for 82 yards in seven games. Erickson went full Friday as the Bengals go into the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum with two undrafted rookie receivers (the other is Nebraska's Stanley Morgan, Jr.), and a second-year receiver in Auden Tate. Tate (30 catches) and Erickson (25), a slot receiver known more for returning punts and kicks, combine for 55 catches while Bengals leading wide receiver Tyler Boyd has 57.

Now Willis is back.

"He had a good camp. The consistency with all our young players, they have to be more consistent is the best way to say it," Taylor said. "He fits in that mold. He's a young player we obviously see some traits in and when he's at his best playing with great confidence he's a good receiver in this league. So the decisions we made, we put him down, got Stanley up. We've seen ups and downs with all our receivers at this point. He shows us enough to where we know we can count on him if he has to play a game. So we'll get him up and he'll have some opportunities."

But A.J. Green (ankle) is not and there was no sense when the Bengals franchise wide receiver starts practicing again after he at sat out last week when his ankle became sore and swollen. Taylor ruled him out, meaning he's missed the last 14 games and 17 of the last 18. Taylor said Tuesday Green felt like he could go this week, but it didn't happen.

"We'll just keep taking it as it comes, and we'll see what next week brings for us," Taylor said. "(The swelling) flares up and then it goes back down. He just wasn't in position to play this week."

After playing in every game but two the previous two seasons with nine starts, Nickerson, the undrafted free agent out of Illinois, has spent all of this season the practice squad. He'll play his 31st NFL game Sunday, but rookie Germaine Pratt gets the start, along with Nick Vigil. Pratt, the third-rounder, is under the microscope in the remaining seven games.