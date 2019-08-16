Quick Hits: Defense Stands To Get A Wynn

- Rookie tight end Drew Sample had a much better day than his opener. He had two catches, one for a five-yard TD from rookie Ryan Finley.

"Get the first game jitters (out of the way)," Sample said. "Even the difference between college and the NFL, kind of knowing what was going to happen. That helped me. And another week of practice helped."

_Sample was one of 14 Bengals that caught at least one ball. and one of six rookies. How interesting is the wide receiver derby? Without A.J. Green and John Ross, the kids are giving them a lot to think about. How about this for the leading receiver? Undrafted rookie Damion Willis had five catches for 59 yards and that didn't count his big one, a 35-yard bomb from Jeff Driskel where he flat out won the chicken fight with the hands to get behind the DB before going to the ground to make sure he had it. But it was wiped away by an offensive pass interference penalty, which is fast becoming this year's roughing the passer. If they call it enough, they might understand it.

"I hate that rule," said Willis, who thought he simply knocked down the defender's hand.

_Bengals radio voice Dan Hoard caught up with Vizcaino after the game and found a guy shrugging off his 57-yarder, tying it for the longest field goal in Bengals history, even though his longest ever at Washington in college was 44.

"Something like that," Vizcaino said. "You can't have the highest highs or the lowest lows. It's the nature of the position I guess."

Vizcaino told Hoard he's hit a 70-yarder in practice, but he's struggled at times in training camp. And he had pushed a 46-yarder right just moments before that had everything but direction.