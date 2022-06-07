Quick Hits: Heady Dax Hill As Advertised; Ja'Marr Chase Embraces Future Slot Reps; Sam Hubbard's Reunion With UC's Coombs

_Coming off that record-breaking rookie season, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has no problem working more in the slot as wide receivers coach Troy Walters envisions.

"I'm cool in the slot. I just need more reps in it," said Chase, who is not exactly a neophyte in there after his 72-yard catch-and run touchdown out of the slot put the Bengals on the board in the AFC North clincher over the Chiefs. "It doesn't really matter to me. It's just another way for me to get the ball. There's no way to get open easy. Just get the ball in another way."

No question. Chase is a rep guy. He doesn't think he'll get much out of watching slot receiver Tyler Boyd.

"(The slot) is more TB's thing," Chase said. "I like to do it myself. I don't like watching." …

It was a local day with the University of Cincinnati coaching staff on hand, which meant a reunion with Bengals captain and defensive end Sam Hubbard and UC's new cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs.

Of course there's nothing new about Coombs in Cincinnati. It's his second stint in Clifton after he put together one of the state's best programs as the head coach at his alma mater of Colerain High School. Coombs was Ohio State's man in Cincinnati when he was the Buckeyes secondary coach and later defensive coordinator and one of the hometown' biggest prize's was Montgomery's Hubbard.

Coombs made the recruiting visit and Hubbard's mother made the chili dip for him.