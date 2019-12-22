Quick Hits: Dalton Nearly Steals One; Bullock Breaks Record And Then Breaks Up Game

- Dalton was immense in defeat, setting a career-high with 56 passes, tying his most completions with 33 and getting the Bengals a season-high 35 points with 396 yards, his second most this season. The Bengals who hadn't scored a TD in the second half since Oct. 20, let it all out with Dalton's four second-half TDs.

"I was just saying let's just worry about getting two touchdowns. Two drives. That's all we need," said Dalton, who converted their first two-pointers of the season in those final 33 seconds.

One was to tight end Tyler Eifert and the one with no time left came on a scramble, punctuating the end of regulation with a vicious spike.

"The way things had gone early on," Dalton said. "It was almost a relief. It was like, 'Now, let's go win it.'"

The play that set up the scramble was the 25-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Eifert with four seconds left from the Dolphins 25. Taylor admitted there just aren't many plays drawn up for a play that's in between a fourth down snap and a Hail Mary. He found the 6-6 Eifert leaping in the end zone, pulling down a line drive.

"In my head, I was thinking I'm going to buy as much time as can and try to give Tyler a chance," Dalton said. "The way they played it, they left a lane for him. As soon as I let it out of my hand, I was like, get there as quick as it can … .That's stuff you can build on for sure."

Dalton was thinking No. 1 play, not No. 1 pick.