Quick Hits: Calling All Backers; Wilson Returns With Second Best Ever; Coaches Salute Dalton 

SCOUTING DALTON:Andy Dalton isn't happy, but he's manning up. He joined the captains for Sunday's coin toss after a week the nine-year starter gladly was one of the scout team quarterbacks trying to simulate Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. They tried to get ready for Jackson's speed with stand-ins being the practice squad wide receivers and for his savvy with Dalton.

It will be recalled that Dalton ran the zone read well enough to rush for 1,611 career yards on 413 carries (3.9 per, 5.1 his senior year) and 22 touchdowns at Texas Christian.

"He's been fabulous," said defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo last week. "He gives us a good, smart look. He's done whatever we've asked him to do."

Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is finding out the same thing. Dalton disagrees with his benching, but he's in agreement that rookie Ryan Finley needs his help.

"He's been a pro. He's been great. It's a difficult personal situation for him," Callahan said. "It's not how he saw this going. But neither did we. But it's kind of where we're at and he's embraced the role and he's done everything we've asked. He's a true professional in that regard and we all appreciate that from him. I know Ryan appreciates that from him. He's a big resource for him. I have nothing but positive things to say about how he handles his role that now has changed pretty drastically for him. I kind of tip my hat to him. It's been kind of impressive."

SLANTS AND SCREENS: Rookie tight end Drew Sample was in a boot Monday and Taylor won't know if he'll have him the rest of the way until he gets more examinations over the next couple of days …

After getting burned last week by about five minutes, Taylor is taking no chances on A.J. Green's status for this week. He said basically we'll all find out together Wednesday …

The Bengals need some receivers. They've been going with four, but Alex Erickson got dinged up Sunday and rookie Stanley Morgan had to play a career-high 51 percent of the snaps, although they think Erickson can play in Oakland next Sunday. They're high on Morgan, but he simply isn't ready to play that many snaps.