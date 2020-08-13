Quick Hits: Boyd Seeks Top 100 Respect For Him and Mixon; Reader Preps For Pads, Run; Daniels Likes Zac's Culture

The Bengals put the pads on Tuesday as they shoot to scrimmage on Friday.

That will be a reminder that maybe the biggest reason they dropped all that money in free agency is to stop the run, which they haven't done in three years.

D.J. Reader, the man the Bengals made the highest-paid nose tackle in the NFL, gets it that it all starts Tuesday. Even more so because there are exactly 0.0 pre-season games to sharpen tackling. Reader seems most concerned about simulating game tackling speed before the opener for the young players.

And with rookie linebackers Logan Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither playing a ton, practice is going to have to be more than practice.

"You also get to build your confidence in preseason. You start off playing against guys you used to play against in college. You move up, you move up, steady up, then ball doesn't feel as fast for you," Reader said. "It really helped me my rookie year and my second year. Just being able to get out there and get that shock to your pads it definitely helped. We did a lot of joint practices in Houston which helped a lot which was a little bit different. Then with this year not having any of that stuff we are really going to have to get after it in practice. I don't think it's an excuse. Nobody is going to feel sorry for anybody not having an opportunity because everybody has the same one. So you got to get after it in practice and know this is what we are competing for. We are competing to be better. "

Reader seems intent on taking the lead in emphasizing the run must be stopped despite the obstacles.