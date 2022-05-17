Quick Hits: Burrow, Bengals Turn Page; Chase Eyes Encore With 10,000 Catches; Hilton Ready To Mentor

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow met the press Tuesday for the first time since that night in Los Angeles after Super Bowl LVI and promptly set head coach Zac Taylor's offseason tone.

"I treated it like any other loss. I went through that week and watched the film," Burrow said after Tuesday's voluntary workout on the Paul Brown stadium practice fields. "Saw where I could get better. Saw the things we did well. Then I moved on. I put it behind me. We are into the 2022 season."

_This week the Bengals moved into phase two of the offseason program, which is reserved largely for positional drills with no offense vs. defense, and it is Burrow's first look at his revamped offensive line with three free-agent starters on the right side.

"They have been great so far. Really taking ownership of what they need to do to understand the offense," Burrow said. "Coming here and give everything they have in the little OTAs or whatever you want to call them, the individual periods that we are having. They have been great in the weight room, great in the locker room, they have been exactly what we wanted."

_The feeling is mutual. This is why La'el Collins, the massive former Cowboys right tackle, called himself Burrow's "Bodyguard," the day he signed back in March.

"Oh man. 'He's all about ball," Collins said. "He's focused each and every day. He's ahead of his time. He's going to be great. Just the way he sees the game, his ability to go out and diagnose certain thigs. When you're able to see that out of a young player, you know the ceiling is high for him."

_How does Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase plan to have an encore for his spectacular NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year season?

"I've surprised myself at a lot of stuff I do. I'm so humble, I'm not fully (aware) what I'm capable of doing it until I do it," Chase said.

So he's on his way to catching 10,000 balls this offseason, which he figures is somewhere between 100 and 200 a day.