Quick Hits: Belichick On Scoutgate, Bengals Trades; Joe Mixon

Belichick also touched on:

- His respect for Bengals president Mike Brown, a guy he has dealt with during his 20 seasons as the New England head coach well enough to conduct four trades. They include deals for Cincinnati's all-time rushing leader Corey Dillon and receiving leader Chad Johnson.

"Mike got the better of most of those trades. Like Ocho Cinco," Belichick said. "I've got a lot of respect for Duke (Tobin) and Mike, the whole organization. They're football people. They're straight up. You get straight answers. They're interested or they're not. There's not wasted time. I really respect that."

Belichick wouldn't say if he's called Brown about the incident, although Brown would probably dispute his take on the trades. He did win on Johnson because they got wide receiver Marvin Jones (and wide receiver Cobi Hamilton), a key player on two AFC North champions while Johnson had just 15 catches in his one season in New England. But Dillon led the Patriots to a Super Bowl title setting the franchise rushing record while safety Madieu Williams, the second-rounder they got in exchange, played just four seasons with the Bengals.

- As usual, Belichick was effusive in praise about his next foe. He called the Bengals defensive front "as good as we'll see all year and they've got great skill players." He won't see wide receiver Auden Tate (knee), but said he's, "very impressive. Tremendous hands. He can take the ball away from anybody."

He's always had high regard for Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons, a third generation Belichick disciple in the kicking game, and said Tuesday of Cincinnati's No. 1 unit: "Darrin is as good as any special teams coach in the league. They're solid. "