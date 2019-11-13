Quick Hits: A.J. Green Watching; Ross Returns, Eyes Dec. 8; Surprised Pratt Goes Snap-By-Snap

Pratt played a career-high 49 percent of the snaps against the Ravens and he says he's learning with each one. He's particularly locked on to Sunday's play safety Jessie Bates III gambled on an interception to tight end Nick Boyle and gave up a 35-yard run-and-catch.

"They had a high-low I messed up," Pratt said. "I left Jessie out to hang when he tried to pick the ball off. I think I should have played it top down. I just have to keep on improving. I'm comfortable in the run game. That's where I'm strong. I just need to play faster with the concepts. I think I just can't bite. I have to be in the right spot at the right time."

On one hand, linebacker Jordan Evans was surprised with the move and on the other hand he wasn't: "It's the NFL. It can happen to anybody." He doesn't think Taylor is looking for just vocal leaders.