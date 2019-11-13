Quick Hits: A.J. Green Watching; Ross Returns, Eyes Dec. 8; Surprised Pratt Goes Snap-By-Snap

No sign of wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle) returning to practice Wednesday and it doesn't look great for him to play Sunday (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in Oakland. He was on the field in sweats, but he wasn't on the rehab field and head coach Zac Taylor again categorized him as "day-to-day." Plus, Green declined to comment, something he tends to do if he doesn't expect to practice in the next day or two …
Wide receiver Alex Erickson (back) and right tackle Bobby Hart (shoulder) were on the rehab field, which indicates they may be questionable, but Taylor was upbeat on getting at least Erickson back for the Raiders. Erickson didn't practice. And Hart did go limited, as did right guard Alex Redmond (knee/ankle) …
Taylor has no idea when cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) returns. It won't be this week because he's still not on the rehab field …
Rookie tight end Drew Sample (ankle) won't play or practice this week and Taylor hopes it's only week-to-week …
Wide receiver John Ross, out since Sept. 30 with a broken at the base of his throat, returned to practice Wednesday, but can't play until Dec. 8 in Cleveland. "I don't think my timing is that far off," said Ross, counting the days until the 8th. "You know how big that game is to both sides."
Rookie linebacker Germaine Pratt, replacing Preston Brown, expressed surprise at Tuesday's release of the Bengals' most seasoned linebacker. He also heard Taylor's call for more leadership from the backers.
"Everybody should take it personal," Pratt said. "The head man calling us to step up, all the group has to step is the way I look at it."
Pratt played a career-high 49 percent of the snaps against the Ravens and he says he's learning with each one. He's particularly locked on to Sunday's play safety Jessie Bates III gambled on an interception to tight end Nick Boyle and gave up a 35-yard run-and-catch.
"They had a high-low I messed up," Pratt said. "I left Jessie out to hang when he tried to pick the ball off. I think I should have played it top down. I just have to keep on improving. I'm comfortable in the run game. That's where I'm strong. I just need to play faster with the concepts. I think I just can't bite. I have to be in the right spot at the right time."
On one hand, linebacker Jordan Evans was surprised with the move and on the other hand he wasn't: "It's the NFL. It can happen to anybody." He doesn't think Taylor is looking for just vocal leaders.
"I feel like a guy can talk all he wants," Evans said. "But it is all about your play at the end of the day. Guys just have to go out and perform better than they did the week before."