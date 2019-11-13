Quick Hits: A.J. Green Watching; Ross Returns, Eyes Dec. 8; Surprised Pratt Goes Snap-By-Snap

Nov 13, 2019 at 03:43 PM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

John Ross returned to practice Wednesday.
John Ross returned to practice Wednesday.

No sign of wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle) returning to practice Wednesday and it doesn't look great for him to play Sunday (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in Oakland. He was on the field in sweats, but he wasn't on the rehab field and head coach Zac Taylor again categorized him as "day-to-day." Plus, Green declined to comment, something he tends to do if he doesn't expect to practice in the next day or two …

Wide receiver Alex Erickson (back) and right tackle Bobby Hart (shoulder) were on the rehab field, which indicates they may be questionable, but Taylor was upbeat on getting at least Erickson back for the Raiders. Erickson didn't practice. And Hart did go limited, as did right guard Alex Redmond (knee/ankle) …

Taylor has no idea when cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) returns. It won't be this week because he's still not on the rehab field …

Rookie tight end Drew Sample (ankle) won't play or practice this week and Taylor hopes it's only week-to-week …

Wide receiver John Ross, out since Sept. 30 with a broken at the base of his throat, returned to practice Wednesday, but can't play until Dec. 8 in Cleveland. "I don't think my timing is that far off," said Ross, counting the days until the 8th. "You know how big that game is to both sides."

Rookie linebacker Germaine Pratt, replacing Preston Brown, expressed surprise at Tuesday's release of the Bengals' most seasoned linebacker. He also heard Taylor's call for more leadership from the backers.

"Everybody should take it personal," Pratt said. "The head man calling us to step up, all the group has to step is the way I look at it."

Week 11 Gallery | Wednesday Practice

Check out images from Wednesday's practice as the Bengals gear up for a Week 11 showdown against the Oakland Raiders.

CB Darqueze Dennard
1 / 17

CB Darqueze Dennard

WR John Ross III
2 / 17

WR John Ross III

OL Cordy Glenn and assistant coach Ben Martin
3 / 17

OL Cordy Glenn and assistant coach Ben Martin

S Jessie Bates III
4 / 17

S Jessie Bates III

QB Ryan Finley
5 / 17

QB Ryan Finley

Punt coverage team
6 / 17

Punt coverage team

P Kevin Huber
7 / 17

P Kevin Huber

QB Ryan Finley
8 / 17

QB Ryan Finley

WR Stanley Morgan
9 / 17

WR Stanley Morgan

OL John Miller
10 / 17

OL John Miller

DE Sam Hubbard
11 / 17

DE Sam Hubbard

P Kevin Huber
12 / 17

P Kevin Huber

191113-Finley-Ryan_practice2
13 / 17
QB Andy Dalton
14 / 17

QB Andy Dalton

WR Tyler Boyd
15 / 17

WR Tyler Boyd

S Jessie Bates III
16 / 17

S Jessie Bates III

RB Giovani Bernard
17 / 17

RB Giovani Bernard

Pratt played a career-high 49 percent of the snaps against the Ravens and he says he's learning with each one. He's particularly locked on to Sunday's play safety Jessie Bates III gambled on an interception to tight end Nick Boyle and gave up a 35-yard run-and-catch.

"They had a high-low I messed up," Pratt said. "I left Jessie out to hang when he tried to pick the ball off. I think I should have played it top down. I just have to keep on improving. I'm comfortable in the run game. That's where I'm strong. I just need to play faster with the concepts. I think I just can't bite. I have to be in the right spot at the right time."

On one hand, linebacker Jordan Evans was surprised with the move and on the other hand he wasn't: "It's the NFL. It can happen to anybody." He doesn't think Taylor is looking for just vocal leaders.

"I feel like a guy can talk all he wants," Evans said. "But it is all about your play at the end of the day. Guys just have to go out and perform better than they did the week before."

