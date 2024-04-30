Quick Hits: 2024 NFL Draft Energizes Bengals Depth Chart; Seeking A Repeat of The Joe Burrow Trade-less Draft; 

Thanks to a draft where the best available player met team needs, the Bengals came out of last weekend's 10-pick expo with depth for their three thinnest position groups.

"I think in the spots that we had needs also aligned with players that we really liked and were very high on our board and we weren't reaching just to fill a position," says director of college scouting Mike Potts. "It lined up very well that way.

"There are always spots where it gets very thin and you're down to one or two players right before your pick that you feel good about to fill that need and are highly-graded players. It worked out with all ten picks in that regard."

If you count Dax Hill the way cornerbacks coach Charles Burks counts him as a first-round addition to his room, then the Bengals added two highly-graded players at each cornerback, tight end, and defensive tackle.

"I feel we have quality players in all three of those rooms," Potts says. "But just in terms of the pure depth and numbers, we were maybe a guy or two short in some of those places. Now we feel pretty deep in some of those spots."

Which is why keeping all ten picks isn't a negative even though they went into the last Opening Day as the third youngest team in the league.

Depth.

"We think we've got more than 53 players that can make our club," Potts says. "We envision a competitive (training) camp. A lot of these guys are going to have to compete for their spots, whether it's a starting spot or whether it's a spot in the rotation, whether it's a spot on the 53. Or if somebody ends up on the practice squad.