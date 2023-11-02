Game Within The Game: Quick Decision, Quicker Throw Defines Joe Burrow's Rise

"But he's got so much confidence that TB (Boyd) is going to cross the safety's face. The guy had his back turned. It was an unbelievable catch. The degree of difficulty of that catch was high. He just fit it in. He throws that type of ball to TB all the time. He's got a ton of confidence that TB is going to win and that he's supposed to be able to put that ball in a spot and he did."

It was an 11-yarder over the middle Boyd owns. Left tackle Orlando Brown, who owned Nick Bosa's $180 million Sunday, gave just enough ground so Burrow could, as Pitcher says, let 'er rip. Even though it wasn't what he saw pre-snap.

"I trusted TB to wrap across the safety's face. We've thrown that a million times in practice," Burrow says. "We both saw it and I threw it on time with accuracy and he made a great catch in traffic. So those are the kinds of plays that we're expected to make."

The throw almost has to be quicker than the decision.

"He just made his mind up so quickly that he was going to have that throw when it ended up being quarters instead of Cover Two," Pitcher says. "He was playing with such anticipation and with such confidence at that point, ultimately, it didn't matter. It just meant the window was going to be much smaller. When you see a bang-bang play like that, you just hope your guy comes up with it."

After Burrow celebrated Halloween with a Houdini-like move (The Great Houdini died on Halloween) to disappear from the 49ers pass rush, Taylor said he has taught himself not to say, 'Oh no,' when he watches Burrow about to perform the outrageous.

Call them the Inspector Gadget moves. But Taylor says he only winces on the scrambles. On those fastballs, there is no time to react.

Tayor did say he had time to appreciate it once he saw the video when the Bengals caught the last plane from the Coast. Here's the dirty little secret. The quarterback, as great as he is, can't control everything.

"You don't have the luxury of all the time being totally sure when the ball leaves your hand," Pitcher says. "There's a little bit of educated guess and then you can help correct some of that with the kind of ball you throw and that's really what he did there."

Callahan says Sunday's his best throw wasn't that one. It came on the last drive, the 20-yard slingshot to Chase running an out he completed with a soft shoe tap as he went out of bounds. No coincidence the two best throws of the day were also the two best catches.

"That was the best throw. That was a ridiculous throw on a day of ridiculous throws," Callahan says. "Right where it had to be. You don't complete almost 90 percent of your passes for nothing."

They don't use radar guns like they do in baseball. Pitcher says the only time he's ever heard of them in football is at the NFL scouting combine. Burrow didn't throw at his combine, so case closed.

But how fast was that heater to Boyd?

"I don't even know what a good or bad speed would be," Pitcher says. "That throw is a great example of Joe can throw it as hard as he needs to throw it on every single throw and he'll throw it with as much touch as he needs to throw it. I think that's what makes him who he is. You might watch a game and, oh, the big-time-eye-popping-lasers that you see some other guys throw, maybe aren't there every time.

"But when he needs to get it in there, he has it."

That's pretty much how Burrow sees it. He's of a world where a window might as well be the sky.