Pratt Gets Start Against Ravens

Nov 10, 2019 at 11:52 AM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

Germaine Pratt got his second NFL start Sunday.
Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
Germaine Pratt got his second NFL start Sunday.

While North Carolina State teammate Ryan Finley drew his first NFL start at quarterback Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium, rookie middle linebacker Germaine Pratt got his second against the Ravens as the Bengals begin to make some youth movements.

Pratt starts in place of veteran Preston Brown, the first time he hasn't started when available in his two Bengals seasons. But Brown may end up playing a bunch, too, against Baltimore's top-ranked running game. Last time out in Baltimore the Bengals started Brown, Pratt and Nick Vigil at linebacker. In another bow to Baltimore's ground attack the Bengals dressed all nine defensive linemen and de-activated cornerback Torry McTyer.

Slot cornerback Darqueze Dennard was back after missing the Rams game with a hamstring issue and went inside while B.W. Webb moved outside to take injured Dre Kirkpatrick's spot on the corner.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor decided to stick with John Jerry at left tackle in the rookie Finley's debut and right guard John Miller returned after missing the last two games. With A.J. Green in sweats on the field during pre-game warmups talking to his old Bengals position coach, Ravens quarterback coach James Urban, the Bengals again lined up with Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate and Alex Erickson at wide receiver.

Green did some work before the game after he had been shelved when his ankle flared up following Monday's practice.

Joining Green, Kirkpatrick and McTyer on the inactive list were left tackle Cordy Glenn, third quarterback Jake Dolegala, injured right guard Alex Redmond and right tackle Fred Johnson.

Related Content

news

Bengals Roster Moves: Elevation for Wild Card Game

news

Bengals-Ravens Wild Card By The Numbers

Some numbers for Sunday night's (8:15-Cincinnati's Channel 5) Wild Card Game at Paycor Stadium pitting AFC North rivals Bengals and Ravens.

news

Germaine Pratt's All About The Ball Bengals Look To Swipe Another Super Bowl Run

There is "Mr. Clutch," and "Mr. Clutch It." Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt is the latter when it comes to key turnovers. He grew up watching Ravens Pro Football Hall-of-Fame ball-hawking safety Ed Reed and takes notes from current Ravens ball-stripping cornerback Marlon Humphrey as he hopes to get his hands on the ball Sunday night (8:15-Cincinnati's Channel 5) against those Ravens in a Wild Card Game at Paycor Stadium.

news

Quick Hits: Bengals Fan Favorite Hurst Gets Magic Moment; Joe Mixon: "When The Lights Get Bigger, We Shine Brighter"; Brothers Hill Meet Again

Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst agrees. You can't make this stuff up. It was like he wrote the script for Sunday night (8:15 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 5) and the Wild Card Game. Hurst, the Ravens' 2018 first-round draft they traded away, going against Baltimore at Paycor Stadium in the biggest game the AFC North rivals have ever played.

Advertising