Pratt Gets Start Against Ravens

While North Carolina State teammate Ryan Finley drew his first NFL start at quarterback Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium, rookie middle linebacker Germaine Pratt got his second against the Ravens as the Bengals begin to make some youth movements.

Pratt starts in place of veteran Preston Brown, the first time he hasn't started when available in his two Bengals seasons. But Brown may end up playing a bunch, too, against Baltimore's top-ranked running game. Last time out in Baltimore the Bengals started Brown, Pratt and Nick Vigil at linebacker. In another bow to Baltimore's ground attack the Bengals dressed all nine defensive linemen and de-activated cornerback Torry McTyer.