The Entirety of Joe Burrow Sets Tone For Bengals' Expansive Goals

"As a quarterback, you're not playing the same game as everybody else on the field. You're back there and it's more of a mental chess match than it is a physical toll on your body," Burrow said. "So when you get a chance to show your toughness, I think as a quarterback, you have to. And that's popping up and not having bad body language if you get hit and popping back up, getting back in the huddle and doing it again."

Tough can also mean standing up in the pocket and at the podium answering all kinds of questions. Like the second contract.

He joked that he'll bring the trainer now on trips, but won't consider also taking a chef until "the second contract." Asked if he ever thinks about the numbers generated by guys like Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, he kept it light.

"I mean the market is just exploding. It's crazy the number that these guys are putting up and I think it's well deserved," Burrow said. "All those guys are playing at the top of their game. They're being paid accordingly. But I'm not worried about (it). I like to make jokes about it, but really, I haven't thought about it much right now."

What he is thinking about, and Taylor is convinced of it, is simply trying to get better.

"Continue to be critical of yourself and the things that can improve on and continue to raise the level of play of your teammates. I don't think he has any hesitancy to do that," Taylor said of the next step for a guy that has already taken a giant one.

"That's what's encouraging. You want a guy who's really got the mental makeup of exactly what you want from your quarterback. We have extremely high expectations for Joe, but I don't think anyone has higher expectations than he has for himself. And that's a great starting point for a guy that's leading your team like that."

It turns out, he knew where to look. Once upon a time he was one of those little kids gaping in awe.

"I was at my cousin's wedding one time in California and Peyton Manning was just sitting at the bar drinking a beer and I went up to him," Burrow said. "I think I was in the fifth or sixth grade and he signed something for me and that was pretty cool."