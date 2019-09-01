Perine, Mixon Reunited in Bengals Backfield During Roster Shuffle As PS Announced

The addition of the 5-11, 235-pound Perine has made Bengals bell cow running back Joe Mixon a very happy man. They teamed at Oklahoma for tandem 1,000-yard seasons while becoming close friends and they figure to be on the field together a week from Sunday in the opener in Seattle. With the Bengals down to two healthy backs, Mixon and Giovani Bernard, Perine figures to suit up as the third back after rushing 20 times for 43 yards and a touchdown for the Jay Grudens in the preseason that included a tough one yard on five carries against the Bengals back on Aug. 15.

"Yeah, you're right. I can't wait to get up there," Perine said Sunday afternoon when asked if the day could have unfolded any better.

Mixon, who attended Perine's wedding, lobbied all day Saturday via Twitter for the Bengals to go after him once Washington cut him. It didn't go unnoticed. Plus, Mixon talked him up himself.

"I mean, it definitely worked out. It worked out," Perine said. "The words of encouragement is always a good thing. He just told me to keep my head up and don't let it get to me."

The raging irony, of course, is that the Bengals claimed Perine because their Oklahoma teammate in the backfield, rookie running back Rodney Anderson, tore his ACL in Thursday night's pre-season finale. When Anderson suffered season-ending injuries in 2015 and 2016, Perine was on his way to OU's all-time rushing record with his second and third 1,000-yard seasons. That last one in 2016 was the sophomore Mixon's first 1,000-yard season.

"That's unfortunate for him," Perine said of Anderson. "We're going to hold it down for him until he gets healthy again."

If the gregarious Mixon has all the moves worthy of a five star buffet table, Perine is bringing the bread-and-butter. He doesn't mind that his buddy is out there talking him up.

"Nothing too flashy. Down-hill running," is how Perine describes his game. "I can do whatever has to be done. If they want me to pass block, I can do that, too. I don't say too much. I don't go out of my way too much. I just keep my head down and go to work. He can do the talking and we'll back it up together."

Perine, known to have a tremendous work ethic that's on display in the weight room, confirmed he once lifted up a car to help someone fix a flat tire.

"It depends what kind of car you've got," said Perine when asked if he's available. "If you've got a big car, probably not."

But he's already got experience with a smart car.