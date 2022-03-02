Paul Brown Stadium to Host Garth Brooks Concert on May 14

Mar 02, 2022 at 07:16 AM
garth brooks announcement

Paul Brown Stadium will host Garth Brooks -- the No. 1 selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold -- on Saturday, May 14 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. ET.

• Ticket Prices: $94.95 All Inclusive

• All Seats Reserved

• In-The-Round Seating

• Eight Ticket Limit

• No Advance Box Office Sales

There are only three ways to buy:

1) www.ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks

2) The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784

3) The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

Fans should go NOW to Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and click on "On Sale Tips & Hints" to create an account or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.

