Paul Brown Stadium to Host Garth Brooks Concert on May 14

Paul Brown Stadium will host Garth Brooks -- the No. 1 selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold -- on Saturday, May 14 at 7 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. ET.
• Ticket Prices: $94.95 All Inclusive
• All Seats Reserved
• In-The-Round Seating
• Eight Ticket Limit
• No Advance Box Office Sales
There are only three ways to buy:
2) The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784
3) The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device
Fans should go NOW to Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and click on "On Sale Tips & Hints" to create an account or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.