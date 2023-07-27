Our Joe Burrow Doc: A Lot More Than 'Just A Guy'

"I have been thinking about goals a lot lately," Burrow would say. "I think where my mindset is these days is just improving every day. The point I am at now, I am one of the best in the world. If I just continue to improve every day I'm going to help myself a lot more than if I set these goals for myself that are tangible. I'm just focused on getting better every single day. I know that's cliche but that's the best way to go about it. "

So to hell with remaining the NFL's all-time completion percentage leader or becoming the first quarterback to win three straight division titles in the 22 seasons of the AFC North.

The Burrow doc would zoom in on those behind-the-scenes Dan Pitcher drills in practice as his quarterbacks coach steps him through everyday technique. There would be closeups of head coach Zac Taylor whispering into his ear during closed walk-throughs. Or maybe a mike on new tight end Irv Smith running back to the huddle after a route and Burrow telling him how to do it better.

The ubiquitous camera would be there when Burrow ventured across the line of scrimmage to talk to Trey Hendrickson after practice. Hendrickson, the Bengals Pro Bowl sacker, the blood still on his neck from a scuffle with new left tackle Orlando Brown, Jr. Burrow perhaps practicing shuttle diplomacy as well as shuttle passes as the reserved but influential team leader?

"You see fights along the way if you play this game long enough," Burrow would say. "They usually happen pretty quickly. That's when guys aren't very tired. Day 1 of camp. Third rep. Guys aren't tired yet. Everybody's excited to be here. The adrenaline's pumping. So that's usually when it happens."

Since our Burrow doc would come out after the 2023 season, The Contract would have to be discussed. Maybe with footage of him pulling into his Paycor parking spot instead of pulling up on the couch watching Netflix in a camp holdout.

"I think every situation is unique and every guy is unique and every position is unique, too," Burrow would say. "I think personally I feel in my position I don't want to waste any of these days that I have to get better. I've wasted enough days over the last two years with injuries, appendicitis, COVID year before that, I don't want to get out of camp wishing I had seven more days that I could have got better. So that's the reason I'm here. Maybe business comes first at some point, but I need these days to be my best."