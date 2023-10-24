Quick Hits: Orlando Brown Jr. Eyes Return This Week In Nick (Bosa) Of Time; How Cody Ford Backed Up Brown With His Vision Of Bengals

BROWN STEERS FORD: Brown put on his coaching hat when he got hurt a week ago Sunday and tutored his old Oklahoma college chum through the last 17 snaps of the game, which turned out to be Cody Ford's first NFL turn at left tackle in his 56th pro game. Brown didn't leave the field for the tub.

"He was like, 'Listen, this is what they're doing, this is what you can do.' From the second I knew I was going in, he gave me tips and tells on how to attack those guys and how to work my reps," Ford said. "After every drive he was talking to me, telling me what I could have done better, what looked good. He was constantly in my ear.

"It speaks true to him, what type of guy (Brown) is. He's not going to leave the team out there, he's not going to be that guy that's going to make it all about him. He wants to show his guys even when he's down we have his support. He has our back just like we have his."

The move to Ford revealed what the Bengals knew at the end of the preseason. Ford, signed to a one-year-prove-it deal at right tackle after three years as a back-up guard in Buffalo and Arizona, won the third tackle job ahead of 2021 draft picks Jackson Carman and D'Ante Smith.

And it's all just as Ford envisioned before free agency started. He told his agent to sell him as a tackle rather than as a guard and the Bengals, impressed enough with Ford in the 2019 draft to try and trade up to get him, were intrigued.

"That was a big proponent for me to sign," said Ford of the Bengals' confidence in his ability to play tackle.

Plus, a week before he even had the visit lined up with the Bengals, Ford shot a text to Brown and said they should re-unite in Cincinnati.

"He didn't return the text. I was … hurt," joked Ford.

But when he was flying to Cincinnati, he saw where the Bengals had signed Brown.