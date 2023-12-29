Game Within The Game: Orlando Brown Jr. And His Bengals O-Line Set For Another KC Classic

Brown has never not been on a 10-win team since the Ravens took him in the 2018 third round. But even though his old Chiefs are a win away from a 10th win for another AFC West title and the Bengals need to win their last two to get to 10-7 for a Wild Card shot, Brown couldn't be happier here.

Brown played on the franchise tag last season in KC when he and the Chiefs couldn't reach a long-term deal and when he says the Chiefs came back with pretty much the same deal with no tag, he was drawn to the Bengals because of Burrow and Taylor's player-friendly style and reached out.

"He's been everything we thought and more," Karras said. "He's played well."

When the Bengals saw some money free up early in the first day or two of free agency, they struck with a $64 million offer that apparently had the guaranteed money Brown sought to assure his status as the long-term left tackle. He's thrilled to be the anchor of a line that has prided itself on getting to each starting gate under the guidance of offensive line coach Frank Pollack and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, as well as Taylor, while being able to help Burrow backup Jaker Browning get three wins and stay in the playoff hunt.

"We're very blessed to have a great room. Not everyone has been healthy for every single game," Brown said. "When you've got the camaraderie we have and the toughness in our room, that goes a long way. It says a lot about Frank and his approach on the daily. And Zac and Cali have done a great job putting us in position, which makes it a lot easier."

Brown likes the big picture here.

"It was very hard for me there mentally, just because of the expectation, the daily work. It was different and a challenge for me," Brown said. "I wanted to be there. It was either the Chiefs or here. But ultimately, the chips fell here and I think it's a great fit for me and my family. We love the city and everything about the team."

No doubt, he says, the Bengals frustrated Brown's Chiefs with those three straight wins in 2021 and 2022 before KC prevailed in the title game.

"The battle in the trenches, the turnover battle, winning in the red zone. Those three things were the difference between winning and losing," Brown said. "It's always been a well-executed plan from the Bengals. The execution of this team come game time. (Defensive coordinator) Lou (Anarumo) always has a great plan to play 15 (Mahomes) and Coach Reid. It's come down to the last few last plays."

Karras let his guys know that they played well against Jones on Dec. 4, 2022 in the Bengals' regular-season win when he didn't have a hit on Burrow.

"Back in the 2021 game that the Bengals won (the AFC), he was disappointed in his effort," Brown said. "He took that seriously in the offseason and season. And really, the Bigs, we didn't play well in Cincinnati last year and it was a big game for him going into that AFC Championship with everything that was at stake for previous years."

Brown has played in enough won or done games (6-4 in the playoffs to know how the Bengals should approach Sunday's noise in and out of Arrowhead.