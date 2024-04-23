Quick Hits: 'On The Cusp' Bengals Make Final Draft Preps; Bill Tobin Remembered; Versatility Also Key In Draft Room

BILL TOBIN REMEMBERED: Potts was subbing for director of player personnel Dubin Tobin, back in the building preparing for the draft after his father's death on Thursday. Bill Tobin, 83, was a fixture in the Bengals drafts since 2003 as an area scout and trusted adviser of 50 years in the league.

"I was very, very fortunate to have been around him the time that I was, not just myself but a lot of other guys in our personnel department," Potts said. "A lot of the lasting memories and things that I learned from him will stick with me for a long time … It's been a tough week, but our thoughts and prayers are with the Tobin family, the rest of his friends and guys he's worked with around the league in his phenomenal career. In my opinion, one of the best who has ever done it."

97: When the NFL re-calibrated its free-agency compensation last month and gave the Bengals the 33rd pick in the third round (97th overall), you could also view it as the first pick in the fourth round. The Bengals view it as a potential new starter, as well as more ammunition.

"I think in the top 100, specifically, the top three rounds, you're always looking to get starting caliber players. That's all the grading scales that I've been a part of in my career. You're looking for a starting caliber player (in the top 100)," Potts said. "That's the goal. It obviously never (always) works out, because every draft is different. There are different strengths and weaknesses and different depths of each individual draft.

"We can use it as ammo to potentially trade up. We could explore trading back. It gives you a lot of different flexibility."

NIL TAKE: Back in the day, one of the greatest challenges in scouting was projecting how a prospect would react when handed millions of dollars. NIL money in the college game now gives you more than a clue and the Bengals are making no bones about looking into how much a player is making and how he's handling it.

"I think it has advantages," Potts said. "It takes that projection element for some of those higher-end guys out of it. It makes it a little bit easier in that regard. We can see, 'Is this guy going to be mature with his money or is he getting hundreds of thousands of dollars … and acting irrationally?'