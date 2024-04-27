Ole Miss DE Cedric Johnson Brings Variety to Bengals Edge in Sixth Round Of NFL Draft

Pick: (Round six, 214th overall)

Name: DE Cedric Johnson, 6-3, 265

DOB and Hometown: 9/6/2002; Mobile, Ala.

College career stats (from College Football Reference:) 40 games, 111 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, four passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles.

Bengals Reaction: "He's an athletic, smart player who showed versatility up and down the line, but he's going to be a defensive end," said Bengals senior defensive assistant Mark Duffner. "Very accountable, very dependable. High recommendations from the coaching staff there. I was down on the floor with him (at the NFL scouting combine) and I liked his athleticism. He runs well. Conscientious, bright. He's got a lot of characteristics we're looking for."