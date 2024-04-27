 Skip to main content
Ole Miss DE Cedric Johnson Brings Variety to Bengals Edge in Sixth Round Of NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2024 at 07:27 PM
_original (9)
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

Georgia Tech punter David Shanahan (43) has his punt blocked by Mississippi's Cedric Johnson (2) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Mississippi
john bazemore/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia Tech punter David Shanahan (43) has his punt blocked by Mississippi's Cedric Johnson (2) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Mississippi

Pick: (Round six, 214th overall)

Name: DE Cedric Johnson, 6-3, 265

DOB and Hometown: 9/6/2002; Mobile, Ala.

College career stats (from College Football Reference:) 40 games, 111 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, four passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles.

Bengals Reaction: "He's an athletic, smart player who showed versatility up and down the line, but he's going to be a defensive end," said Bengals senior defensive assistant Mark Duffner. "Very accountable, very dependable. High recommendations from the coaching staff there. I was down on the floor with him (at the NFL scouting combine) and I liked his athleticism. He runs well. Conscientious, bright. He's got a lot of characteristics we're looking for."

Draftnick Takes: "Has been a versatile player at Ole Miss playing two, three, four and five alignments. Has even had some pass-rush reps on the nose. Has played from a two, four and three-point stance and in each shows a quick first step. Shows powerful hands to go with natural knee bend attacking blocks. Can set the edge, shed and pursue. Has speed to chase on the perimeter and can make plays with forceful gather and drive tackles. _ Ourlads' Scouting Services

How Does He Fit?: Johnson has a steep climb at arguably their deepest position next to quarterback. Entrenched behind Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard are Cam Sample, Myles Murphy, and Joseph Ossai with 2022 seventh-rounder Jeff Gunter also looking for a foothold.

Did You Know?: Johnson returned home to Mobile to play in the Senior Bowl and had an excellent week of practice, highlighted by beating future first-round pick Tyler Guyton in a drill. He also played well in the game and recorded a half-sack with his brother, Tampa Bay wide receiver Cephus Johnson III.

