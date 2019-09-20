Notebook: Pratt Draws Closer; Ross, Boyd Go Where Greats Haven't; LBs Seek Consistency

CONSISTENCY: Lukabu is looking for more consistency from the guys that are getting the snaps, Preston Brown and Nick Vigil and Brown says it's no surprise what's coming at them Sunday after they allowed 259 rushing yards last week.

"We go against a team that's probably going to do the same thing they saw happen to us," Brown said. "It's going to be the same plays over and over. They're going to have two backs and two tight ends and try to run the ball."

When the Bengals gave up their three 500-yard games last season, the culprit was thought to be the complexity of the scheme that slowed everyone down. But Lukabu said there was very little confusion against the 49ers.

"We were in the right spots for the most part. A lot of the stuff is about finishing," Lukabu said. "We're on the ball. We have to finish. We're not confused. We've got two intelligent guys that make the adjustments on the side. They know what's coming. We just have to finish better."

If anything, Brown thinks they may have played too fast.

"I need to slow down on some plays. A lot of us just need to slow down," Brown said. "Just read your keys and then go when you know what's going on instead of trying to be ahead of the play. If we all read our keys, then we'll take our right steps and we'll be in the right place."

Vigil agrees with Brown. The Bills are going to test them with what they didn't stop against the 49ers.

"It's a copycat league," Vigil said. "Teams see what you struggle against and they're obviously going to put it in the game plan with a lot of the same plays. You see that every week … You might not see it this week, but you'll see it two to three weeks from now."

That means the Bills are going to attack the edges and Vigil says the formula is simple: "You have to read your fits. And you have to be in your fit. If they block down, crack on guys, cornerback comes down to set the edge, likewise D-line, linebackers. We had guys miss at every position level to make plays. We missed a lot of tackles."

Enough that profootballfocus.com has them for 18 missed tackles (11 last week) and rated them last in tackling. Brown, who led the NFL in tackles during his last season in Buffalo in 2017, thinks that can be corrected.

"A lot of us had dead feet. Just hitting guys and falling off," Brown said of the need to keep the feet moving through a tackle. "In this league guys run through that … There are things you're able to do in practice. Sure angles. That's the big thing in practice. Coach says make every rep a tackling rep. Take good angles and have good fits and hope it works out in a game."