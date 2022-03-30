NFL Takes Note Of Bengals' Emergence

"Katie's like her father. Very smart, willing to listen and not afraid to give her input. That's a good committee member," McKay said. "What I like about Katie is she's articulate and not argumentative."

You could argue that the Bengals were a big reason for the success of the NFL's first extended playoff format. During his own Tuesday news conference, beleaguered commissioner Roger Goodell, his league saddled with several volatile investigations, pointed to January and February as an example of the game's staying power despite the daunting issues facing the league.

"I would say this is one of the greatest postseasons in the history of the NFL," said Goodell of a run that included two Bengals wins at the gun.

They should get even more run now that the locker rooms are being re-opened to the media this spring for the first time since the pandemic hit two years ago. If there were ever any doubts about the media getting back in, NFL public relations chief Brian McCarthy quashed them Tuesday.

"The protocols are no longer in effect at the clubs. There is no more tier one and two," McCarthy said. "We recognize the importance of media having access to players and coaches and personnel and the locker room is often a very good place for that."

That figures to bring more national media into Paul Brown Stadium, like long-time NFL writer Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

"If I'm in the locker room day-to-day, I'm accountable for the people that I'm covering," Breer said. "It's good for the reporter, obviously, because it helps him do his job. But it's also good for the player because it gives him an avenue to have his voice heard, to make sure what is getting out there is right. Ultimately to have a real voice in the public on what's going on with the team."