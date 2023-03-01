Cincinnati Bengals and NFL/LISC Grassroots Program Grant $250,000 To Install Artificial Turf Field In Louisville's Russell Neighborhood 

Mar 01, 2023 at 11:19 AM
City of Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, sophomore football players from Central High School, Scott Love of LISC Louisville, Lisa Osanka of Louisville Metro Housing Authority and Bengals Director of Community Engagement Alex Simons stand with the donation check in Louisville, KY Metro Parks on Wednesday, March 1 2023.

The Bengals and the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program teamed up to contribute $250,000 to the Louisville Metro Housing Authority Development Corporation to install an artificial turf field in a replacement park in the Russell neighborhood.

The grant from the Bengals, the NFL Foundation, and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) is part of $3 million in field refurbishment awards allocated this year. The replacement park and field are in west Louisville's Russell neighborhood, which is currently undergoing extensive revitalization efforts, and will be home to the 10th Street Cardinals and other Louisville Youth Football league teams.

"Using the game of football to make a positive impact on our community is a top priority for the Bengals," said Cincinnati Bengals Director of Community Engagement Alex Simons. "The artificial turf field in this park is going to create a lasting impact for Louisville youth in the Russell neighborhood for years to come."

"Louisville is extremely grateful for the generosity of the Cincinnati Bengals in providing a state-of-the-art turf field," said Mayor Craig Greenberg. "We're looking forward to welcoming the entire community to the vibrant Russell neighborhood and building on my administration's goal of becoming a stronger and healthier city," he added.

The NFL Foundation Grassroots Program – a partnership between the NFL Foundation and LISC, the nation's leading community development support organization – has supported the construction or renovation of 436 football fields nationwide since 1998. During that time, the NFL Foundation has granted nearly $61.8 million to revitalize playing fields in underserved neighborhoods. Fields are newly built or significantly renovated, with improvements such as irrigation systems, lights, bleachers, scoreboards, goal posts and turf. Grassroots grants are issued once established funding thresholds are reached for each project.

LISC identifies local, nonprofit, community-based agencies that have an interest in building or refurbishing football fields in schools and neighborhood parks. Through the program, local agencies are provided with the necessary financing and technical assistance to improve the quality and safety of fields in their communities. The agencies oversee the construction, maintenance and programming of the fields.

"It's exciting that the NFL and Cincinnati Bengals are investing to enhance playing prospects and recreational options for the children in our community," said Jeff Brohm, Head Football Coach, University of Louisville. "Growing up in Louisville, my football career benefited from all the facilities and opportunities that were available to me. It is a win for our city any time we can offer our young people chances to develop their skills and provide them ways to grow," he continued.

"At LISC, we strive daily to create great places to live, work, visit, do business and raise families. Through our partnership with the NFL Foundation Grassroots Program and the Cincinnati Bengals, LISC Louisville is delighted to be a part of this wonderful project in the Russell neighborhood," said LISC Louisville Executive Director, Scott Love. "LISC, through its local offices and rural program, have helped build or renovate over 406 recreation facilities across the country. Since entering the market, LISC Louisville is proud to have invested $24 million into our community. This investment is working to lift the BIPOC business ecosystem, provide capacity building to our valued BIPOC nonprofit community, and help to address affordable housing issues. It is the hope of LISC Louisville that this field provide Russell residents with great memories for generations to come," he continued.

Photos: Bengals Donate to Louisville Turf Installation

Today the Bengals joined the City of Louisville, the Louisville Metro Housing Authority and LISC Louisville for a press conference with Louisville media announcing the development of a replacement park in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood. The Bengals and the NFL Foundation, in partnership with LISC, are contributing a $250,000 grant to help the city install a turf playing field at the park.

Boards presented with drawings of Replacement Park in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood on Wednesday, March 1 2023.
Boards presented with drawings of Replacement Park in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood on Wednesday, March 1 2023.

Rachel Greenberg, wife of Mayor Craig Greenberg (left) and Deputy Mayor Barbara Sexton Smith (right) during a press conference announcing Replacement Park in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood on Wednesday, March 1 2023.
Rachel Greenberg, wife of Mayor Craig Greenberg (left) and Deputy Mayor Barbara Sexton Smith (right) during a press conference announcing Replacement Park in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood on Wednesday, March 1 2023.

City of Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg engages with community members in attendance of a press conference announcing Replacement Park on Wednesday, March 1 2023.
City of Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg engages with community members in attendance of a press conference announcing Replacement Park on Wednesday, March 1 2023.

Scott Love, Executive Director of LISC Louisville, addresses the media during a press conference announcing Replacement Park in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood on Wednesday, March 1 2023.
Scott Love, Executive Director of LISC Louisville, addresses the media during a press conference announcing Replacement Park in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood on Wednesday, March 1 2023.

City of Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg addresses the media during a press conference announcing Replacement Park in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood on Wednesday, March 1 2023.
City of Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg addresses the media during a press conference announcing Replacement Park in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood on Wednesday, March 1 2023.

City of Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg shakes hands with local high school football players before press conference announcing Replacement Park in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood on Wednesday, March 1 2023.
City of Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg shakes hands with local high school football players before press conference announcing Replacement Park in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood on Wednesday, March 1 2023.

A local high school football player addresses the media during a press conference announcing Replacement Park in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood on Wednesday, March 1 2023.
A local high school football player addresses the media during a press conference announcing Replacement Park in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood on Wednesday, March 1 2023.

Local high school football players during a press conference announcing Replacement Park in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood on Wednesday, March 1 2023.
Local high school football players during a press conference announcing Replacement Park in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood on Wednesday, March 1 2023.

Scott Love, Executive Director of LISC Louisville (Left), Alex Simons, Director of Community Engagement and Lisa Osanka, Executive Director, Louisville Metro Housing Authority pose with the Bengals donation after announcing Replacement Park in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood on Wednesday, March 1 2023.
Scott Love, Executive Director of LISC Louisville (Left), Alex Simons, Director of Community Engagement and Lisa Osanka, Executive Director, Louisville Metro Housing Authority pose with the Bengals donation after announcing Replacement Park in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood on Wednesday, March 1 2023.

Local high school football players pose with the Bengals donation after announcing Replacement Park in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood on Wednesday, March 1 2023.
Local high school football players pose with the Bengals donation after announcing Replacement Park in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood on Wednesday, March 1 2023.

About the NFL Foundation

The National Football League Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation and its members, the 32 NFL clubs, support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football, and the communities that support our game. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit: www.NFLFoundation.org.

About LISC

LISC is one of the country's largest community development organizations, helping forge vibrant, resilient communities across America. We work with residents and partners to close systemic gaps in health, wealth and opportunity and advance racial equity so that people and places can thrive. Since our founding in 1979, LISC has invested $26.7 billion, and through valued partnerships has leveraged up to $75 billion in total development. For more, visit www.lisc.org.

