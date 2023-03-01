Cincinnati Bengals and NFL/LISC Grassroots Program Grant $250,000 To Install Artificial Turf Field In Louisville's Russell Neighborhood 

The Bengals and the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program teamed up to contribute $250,000 to the Louisville Metro Housing Authority Development Corporation to install an artificial turf field in a replacement park in the Russell neighborhood.

The grant from the Bengals, the NFL Foundation, and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) is part of $3 million in field refurbishment awards allocated this year. The replacement park and field are in west Louisville's Russell neighborhood, which is currently undergoing extensive revitalization efforts, and will be home to the 10th Street Cardinals and other Louisville Youth Football league teams.

"Using the game of football to make a positive impact on our community is a top priority for the Bengals," said Cincinnati Bengals Director of Community Engagement Alex Simons. "The artificial turf field in this park is going to create a lasting impact for Louisville youth in the Russell neighborhood for years to come."

"Louisville is extremely grateful for the generosity of the Cincinnati Bengals in providing a state-of-the-art turf field," said Mayor Craig Greenberg. "We're looking forward to welcoming the entire community to the vibrant Russell neighborhood and building on my administration's goal of becoming a stronger and healthier city," he added.

The NFL Foundation Grassroots Program – a partnership between the NFL Foundation and LISC, the nation's leading community development support organization – has supported the construction or renovation of 436 football fields nationwide since 1998. During that time, the NFL Foundation has granted nearly $61.8 million to revitalize playing fields in underserved neighborhoods. Fields are newly built or significantly renovated, with improvements such as irrigation systems, lights, bleachers, scoreboards, goal posts and turf. Grassroots grants are issued once established funding thresholds are reached for each project.

LISC identifies local, nonprofit, community-based agencies that have an interest in building or refurbishing football fields in schools and neighborhood parks. Through the program, local agencies are provided with the necessary financing and technical assistance to improve the quality and safety of fields in their communities. The agencies oversee the construction, maintenance and programming of the fields.

"It's exciting that the NFL and Cincinnati Bengals are investing to enhance playing prospects and recreational options for the children in our community," said Jeff Brohm, Head Football Coach, University of Louisville. "Growing up in Louisville, my football career benefited from all the facilities and opportunities that were available to me. It is a win for our city any time we can offer our young people chances to develop their skills and provide them ways to grow," he continued.