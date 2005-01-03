News and Notes: Bengals pick at No. 17

The latest updates from Bengals camp.

Like last season, the Bengals pick No. 17 in the first round of the NFL Draft. The Bengals swapped that pick last season for Denver's No. 1 (24th overall) in acquiring cornerback Deltha O'Neal. Head coach Marvin Lewis said the Bengals wouldn't consider trading the pick this year if they think there is a player there "that can make an impact."

NO CHANGES: Lewis said he expects no changes next season at the top three spots on his coaching staff in offensive coordinator Bob Bratkowski, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, and special teams coach Darrin Simmons.

TOUGH SCHEDULE: The Bengals ended up playing the fifth tougest schedule in the NFL this season. Their foes had a combined winning percentage of .543. The Browns had the hardest at .590. The Falcons had the easiest at .434.

7-11 IS STILL OPEN: Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson has officially won his second straight AFC receiving yardage title with a final total of 1,274, putting him 16 yards ahead of Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez. Gonzalez won the NFL receptions title with 102, and Johnson (95) finished third behind Tennessee wide receiver Derrick Mason's 96.