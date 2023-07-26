Bengals Training Camp Checklist: Here Are The Best Position Battles

FOURTH WIDE RECEIVER

The Setup: In the wake of taking a major shot when slot receiver Tyler Boyd went down early in the AFC title game, the Bengals chose to attack the first receiver off the bench via the draft.

The Players: Incumbent Trenton Irwin went from nice little story to steady contributor over the second half of last season. After playing fewer than 100 snaps since he came into the league undrafted in 2019, he caught 15 balls last season for four touchdowns while averaging 15.4 yards. He's not particularly big (6-2, 207) or fast, but he's Stanford smart, always in the right spot and rarely drops a ball while winning some memorable contested catches in big moments. They could target him just twice without Boyd and he had just one catch for six yards against the Chiefs in the AFC title game, but he'll be a formidable roster opponent.

The Bengals have high hopes for fourth-rounder Charlie Jones, a 6-0, 190-pounder coming off a machine-like 110 catches at Purdue. He had the kind of spring they hoped for from their draft picks, which is to say he showed up and gave them what they expected. They also like the fact he returned a little heavier for training camp.

Jones also projects as a return man and if he can show he's reliable fielding punts in the preseason, that's going to open another spot at a receiver position they have kept seven at final cuts.

The Bengals also drafted Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas in the sixth round and he may have looked even better than expected in the spring. The Bengals' first Ivy League draft pick of the century, Iosivas projects as a project. But his heptathlon skills of jumping and vaulting to go with his 4.4 speed and 6-3 frame showed up and are quite intriguing. On paper, you could see him making the roster but being inactive on game day. Yet, if he shows up on special teams in the preseason and throws in a couple of catches ….

PUNTER

The Setup: The Bengals opted for leg strength when they replaced all-time franchise leader Kevin Huber midway through last season with practice squadder Drue Chrisman. Now Chrisman is fighting for his job after his last punt of the year, a 54-yarder with 30 seconds left in a tied AFC title game sliced down the middle of the field and set up Skyy Moore's 29-yard return to put the Chiefs in position to go to the Super Bowl.

The Players: Even without that last punt, the Bengals still probably would have gone into the draft looking for competition to give Chrisman. They found one of the nation's best in the sixth round after they selected Iosivas when special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons grabbed Michigan's Brad Robbins.

Chrisman is a talented guy with a big leg and has already been through an NFL training camp competition. And he went shoelace to shoelace with Huber.

The Take: Robbins was drafted for his perseverance and leadership as well as his punting. He overcame injuries and ended up playing five seasons, two of them as a grad student, and he's the only Michigan player to ever win the Robert P. Ufer Award given to the senior who demonstrates the most enthusiasm and love for the school. But he was solid, too, finishing his career with the second-best punting average (42 yards) and second-best single-season average (46.3) in Michigan history.

Conventional wisdom is the drafted specialist has the edge and this would be Robbins' job to lose. But Simmons is an innovator and after a very scientific 2017 training camp kicking derby he opted for incumbent Randy Bullock over fifth-rounder Jake Elliott using mostly data in an extremely close call. Since that day, Bullock is 84.8 percent on field goals and Elliott is 84.7. The move is usually criticized because Bullock isn't here and Elliott is still with the Eagles after they picked him up days later. But numbers say it's still too close to call.