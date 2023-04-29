Bengals No. 1 Pick Myles Murphy Arrives With Grand Design

Aspiring architect Myles Murphy, who has designs on being the last brick in the Bengals' Super Bowl foundation, showed up comfortably at Paycor Stadium for Saturday's introductory news conference.

"I got into it because of stadiums," said Murphy of his architectural avocation. "That was the end goal. Be part of a stadium build."

But first, he's a major piece of the Bengals' touch-up project on defense as one of three defensive players taken in the first three rounds. The last time he was here was two weeks ago on a top 30 visit where the Bengals told him they loved him but they just didn't think he was going to be there at No. 28.

Thanks for coming, though.

But there he was, as impeccable as his resume in a 6-5, 268-pound three-piece suit. He moves easily and lightly in football. For one thing, despite his size, he's always been one of the fastest kids on his teams. He didn't run track in high school, but he ran the sprints at their practices. Even as recently as three weeks ago at his pro day when he bulged eyeballs even though he sprinted through a meandering 40-yard dash.

"My first 15 yards I had my eyes closed. When I opened my eyes, I almost stepped on a cone," Murphy recalled.

The scouts wanted him to run it again, where they thought if he ran straight he could hit 4.47. But Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney trotted up to him and told him to forget it. The stopwatches were still showing anywhere from 4.49 to 4.52 and 4.53 seconds.

"That's a good number," Murphy said.

Another reason he moves so easily around the game is he grew up with it. His father Willard Murphy was recruited out of tiny Hamilton, Ga., and played outside linebacker at Tennessee-Chattanooga before the Birmingham Stallions of the old USFL drafted him in the 10th round.

He already had two surgeries on his knee and one on his shoulder, so when he pulled his hamstring just before the last cuts, he went back to get his degree in business management.

"Time to move on with life," said Willard Murphy, a State Farm insurance agent who along with wife Breyone did exactly that raising two football players in Marietta, Ga., with Falcons' season tickets for the past 15 years. Myles says he took bits and pieces from what Willard relayed to him and that's how constructed his frame of reference.

Maxwell, 25, played defensive tackle and defensive end at Division III at Worcester Poly while getting his degree in electrical engineering. He didn't get his younger brother's height but got the passion.