More Quick Hits: As The O-Line Turns

"There's a good chance, OK," Turner said of keeping Dugas in order to have another left tackle. "If you watch him play the other night, he's playing against a good player there, (Washington's Cassanova McKinzy). He's a good player and (Dugas) did a good job against him. So it was a great test. We were very excited about the way he played. We're very excited about the way he's developed throughout this camp. He's getting a hard look as well."

Price looks to be back at the front of the line at center and Turner isn't saying the foot injury that knocked Price out of the first half week of training camp is the reason for the center derby.

"As long you're on the field, then you're playing," Turner said. "His injury means nothing to him or me. As long as he's lining up — if he can't play well, he needs to tell somebody and get out. But it's not the case with him. He'll play well."

Jerry can't recall another training camp he's moved around so much. But he knows that bodes well for him and his two seasons with Turner in Miami have helped him even though that was back in 2012 and 2013 and he sat out last season.

"For sure, it's helped. A lot of these techniques I've done before. I'm kind of like brushing it off right now," Jerry said.

He clicks with Turner. That's probably a big reason why it doesn't look like he's struggling to come back after a year layoff.

"His personality," Jerry said of Turner's strength. "He gets along great. An awesome guy. Fun to work for. Easy to work for. This is the NFL. He expects you to go out there and do your job every day. He's not going to be a rah-rah guy to get you going like in college. He's not going to do that. Just go out and get it done. I know what he expects."

And Turner knows what to expect from Jerry.