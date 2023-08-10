Training Camp Report: 'Veteran-y' Defense For Bengals Finds Love 

A couple of dust-ups, a Joe Burrow sighting with his dad's old team in town and another professional effort by a Bengals defense that head coach Zac Taylor says has been "veteran-y," this training camp.

Such was Wednesday's joint practice with the Packers at the Kettering Health Practice Fields in the run-up to the preseason opener between the two Friday night (7 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) across the street at Paycor Stadium.

It's the first time Burrow has appeared on the field since being carted off it 13 days ago with a calf injury. The timeline to return is still Taylor's "several weeks," retroactive to July 27.

"I asked him if he wanted to call any plays, and he said no, he's just going to watch," said offensive coordinator Brian Callahan after the longest workout of camp at two hours and 20 minutes.

"He's involved, talking to guys. He's probably a little more subdued and quiet than normal when he's just out there watching because he doesn't feel like he's involved in the action, but he's pretty active back there. He's not jumping up and down or anything, but he's pretty active."

Burrow didn't jump up and down, but he didn't appear to be walking with a limp, either. His passing game didn't get put in full gear as quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning split reps with the ones and only tried one or two deep shots to Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

The best moments in the offense's team drills were Siemian's red-zone touchdown lob to wide receiver Tyler Boyd beating veteran cornerback Keisean Nixon with a toe tap, Browning's nice back-shoulder fade to wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter beating cornerback Tyrell Ford, and Chase converting a third-and-six scooping up Siemian's well-placed low ball.

"It wasn't an overly aggressive down the field style practice," Callahan said. "We certainly tried it once or twice. It was heavy red zone work. Red zone and third downs aren't generally aggressive downfield calls. You're trying to get distances. We weren't airing it out like crazy today as far as downfield shots."

The Bengals didn't use two-time 1,000-yard receiver Tee Higgins in team drills and neither did the Packers use two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander. Both worked in individuals.

Callahan may have been the worst guy to ask what he saw because he called the plays while Taylor went back and forth between the fields.

"It's fun. It's great. I've done this in the preseason before usually when we're split up with teams just so Zac can manage the rest of it. It just allows us to be more efficient with our time," Callahan said. "It's always fun. I always enjoy the opportunity. Zac lets me call preseason games, I've done before and I'll do some this year, it's good experience. I'm always appreciative of him letting me do that, so it's good.

"I'm looking down a lot more. I'm looking at the next call vs. just watching the practice. There's a lot more going on, so sometimes you're looking up and catching the end of the play and you're back down looking to get the next one ready. Just a lot more mentally going on. A lot less observing and a lot more active mental participation on my part."

Taylor wouldn't drop any hints on Friday's starting quarterback as Siemian and Browning battle to be Burrow's backup.

"We'll continue to split some of those reps," Taylor said. "I won't get into how it's all going to fall yet because it can always change but they'll both get their opportunities.