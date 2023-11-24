Quick Hits: Mike Hilton Knows Not To Expect The Expected At Bengals-Steelers; Hubbard Playoff Push  Eyes Steely Run Game; Bengals DBs Among Browning's Many Friends

The 5-5 Bengals and 6-4 Steelers are staring at Sunday's Wild Wild Card Game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 12) that has turned Paycor Stadium into a roaring vat of questions with Bengals quarterback Jake Browning making his first NFL start in the wake of Joe Burrow's season-ending wrist injury and Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan calling his first game for head coach Mike Tomlin after the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

So typical of this series. Just when you think you've got it figured out …

Like three years ago, when Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley, now out of the league, got his lone win of four NFL starts by completing just seven passes against Ben Roethlisberger's AFC North champion Steelers on a Monday night at Paycor.

"I saw it, too," said slot cornerback Mike Hilton Friday, who was playing for the Steelers then. "Hey, anything is possible. We're confident in Jake and he's a confident dude. We're excited to see how he plays."

A lot of uncertainty, but there is never a question about how the Steelers always seem to try and get back on track when things go awry. They always seem to turn to the running game.

Tomlin has loaded up on the run against Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, just like before them, Steelers Hall-of-Fame coach Bill Cowher pounded the run against Marvin Lewis. Just like before them, Chuck Noll geared up the run against his old coach, Bengals founder Paul Brown.

"We expect them to come in here and do try to do what they've had success doing," said Hilton, who has played for both Taylor and Tomlin. "Run the football and play great defense. We have to find a way to put our offense on short fields. They've been running well the last four or five games. We've had some issues dealing with the run. It's an opportunity to go out there dominate and get back on track, especially in the run game."

Although Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is rated the 27th passer in the league and the Steelers have been outgained in every game, running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren have steered them to three straight games of at least 160 yards on the ground and into the thick of the playoff hunt with the NFL's best turnover differential while the Bengals have allowed 345 rushing yards in the last two games combined.

"It started with, as I've been saying too many times this year, a cutback run, said defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo of the Ravens' 157-yard night that featured a three-linebacker look on early downs with Akeem Davis-Gaither back in the lineup for the first time in a month.

"We blitzed Akeem and that kind of got us on our heels a little bit. That was 20-something yards. And then we had another 25-yarder that really just shouldn't have been, from a crack replace situation again. You count it for 40 yards there and Lamar (Jackson) scrambled a little bit and next thing you know, there's too many rushing yards. Can't keep saying the same things."

Middle linebacker Logan Wilson makes it sound so easy to fix, but that is exactly what Hilton and Anarumo are saying, too. "Little things," Hilton says. "It's probably one of our worst tackling seasons."

"Contest," Anarumo says.