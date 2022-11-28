Bruising Bengals Bang Their Way Back Into First With Push Back Of Titans

"We felt it all week. We felt it last night. Felt it as we took the field today," Taylor said. "One thing this team took to heart was how physical they heard this game was going to be and that's a credit to Tennessee because that's how they play, but our guys answered the bell today. You know, and to hold their lead back to 2.2 yards a carry and 38 yards, for the offense to rush for over 100 yards, for guys to step up and make one-on-one plays, for Mike Hilton to come off the edge and tackle that back one-on-one like he did, I thought was just a tremendous team effort today."

The 5-9 Hilton and 80 pounds lighter than Henry played huge Sunday and he knew it. "They brought me here for games like this." Although the Bengals felt like they blitzed him about the same, he thought they blitzed him a little more than usual as he racked up seven tackles. They clearly blitzed him on first-and-10 from the Bengals 25 as the clock ticked to seven minutes left in the game and Cincy leading, 20-13.

"It's what I do best," Hilton said. "I live for games like this."

With Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill calling out, "Nickel corner coming," still nobody touched Hilton as he stormed in one-on-one to take out Henry's feet for no gain. Two passes later, Tennessee had to take the field goal. While Taylor extolled Hilton's cat-and-mouse games with quarterbacks, Hilton talked how they mixed it up a tad. They didn't use as many five-man fronts as they did in the playoff game because Tennessee played more three receivers and in the end that probably did the Bengals a favor because backup nose tackle Josh Tupou (calf) was still out.

"I don't know what his height, weight is," Taylor said. "I'm not going to guess, but he doesn't care. He plays like he's a 6-4, 240-pound linebacker. And that's what you need from a nickel. I've always maintained that those scrappy nickels are the biggest pains to deal with. He's smart. He's scrappy. He can cover. He can tackle. He can do it all."