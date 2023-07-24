Mike Brown's Quest To Hold A Lombardi Begins As Camp Opens: 'I would like that two seconds.' 

It's an ambitious 88th year. The Bengals are in the throes of negotiating two lifetime deals, an extension for Burrow and another stadium lease with Hamilton County. The heavy lifting for both is done by his daughter, Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn, but Brown is involved enough to quietly abstain from commenting on both.

"I have bound myself not to talk about Joe's contract. I don't think it's helpful for the negotiations," Brown said. "The other side has made the same commitment and they have not broken it. That one comes close. I could answer that and they might think that is talking about the negotiation so I'm going to beg off."

Same thing with the lease.

"Just like Joe. It's an important discussion and negotiation," Brown said. "We have to have a lease. We don't own the stadium, the county does, and we want to stay here.

"So believe me, we aren't looking to run off. But we have to have something that works for us and works for our fans."

It's pretty much the same deal with keeping the winningest Bengals team in history together. Burrow is in the fourth year of what amounts to a five-year deal. Two-time 1,000-yard wide receiver Tee Higgins is in a contract year. Two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has his next year.

"I don't know how these pieces are going to fit just yet. We have a pretty good idea of how much we have to spend, how it's accounted for in the cap," Brown said. "We don't know yet where these other deals are going to end up. But we know that we will be pressed to fit them all in. We hope to fit some of them in."

Brown has no problem talking about the deal they have made, the re-structuring of running back Joe Mixon's contract that reportedly lowers his salary cap number in an attempt to get those other deals done.

"We thought if we had a little more room it would help us with other situations. Joe understood that," Brown said. "He handled himself well. I like Joe. I think he's a good player. He has been here and been an important player for a long time and we asked him to step up and help us with the overall situation we have and he did."

Another of Brown's lifetime ambitions has been to hand off the family business to his children and grandchildren and he's thrilled with how Blackburn and her own two daughters have taken on the day-to-day operation. It has made him nostalgic for the mid-1990s, when Katie Blackburn began taking over the bigger deals as the club staged training camp at Georgetown College in Georgetown, Ky.