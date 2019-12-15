Media Roundtable: Super Challenge For Bengals

THE BOTTOM LINE

Look, Belichick's Patriots have dominated the NFL this century not just because they take away your best player with some wrinkle in a game plan they ironed out like a collar Tuesday night before game. But they have won six Super Bowls because they also play with an outlook that has been winning football games since the Grant Administration. They not only want to beat you, they also have every intention of pulling out your heart, grilling it, and serving it up in one of those restaurants lining Route 1 from Foxboro to Boston. That's what makes Thomas Edward Patrick Brady so good.

Burned in the eyes of the Bengals coaches this week is the last snap of the Patriots' 43-0 win in Miami earlier this season. The Dolphins had the ball on the New England 8 with four seconds left. They called an all-out zero blitz and ended the game with a pick.

So just imagine the Patriotic mindset on Sunday. They come in with a two-game losing streak (they haven't lost three straight in 17 years, back when the Curse of the Bambino had yet to be lifted and Boston sports fans were still viewed as charming) and another week where their offense has been hammered in the Hub headlines, alternating with the Red Sox's new regime of baffling budget bureaucrats.

Plus, they arrive under yet another cheating cloud after last week in Cleveland, where they either inadvertently taped the Bengals sideline for a feature on Patriots.com or tried to add Cincinnati's first-year coaching staff to their video library. Choose your narrative. This much we know. The Patriots admitted to breaking the rules by mistake and Belichick splices distractions for a living as the best coaches do.

This we also know. The Bengals are playing their best ball of the season. They may have realized it a bit late, but without A.J. Green, Joe Mixon is their best player and they're riding him. Since he's led the NFL in rushing attempts the last five weeks, they've been in games to the end. It's hard to believe after the start of the season that coming into this game it is the Pats that are at 3.5 yards per carry and only the Jets and Dolphins are worse.

The Bengals' offense needs to make a big play on the field or in the red zone to score touchdowns and that's been tough with Green on the bench and big-play John Ross just coming off injured reserve.

Brady and Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton share the same problem. When Dalton's answer to Edelman, Tyler Boyd gets taken away, he can't find anybody open, either. The Bengals need a rookie wide receiver like Stanley Morgan Jr., to make a play against a team whose all-time leading receiver is Stanley Morgan, no relation.

The Bengals aren't going to score a lot of points against the NFL's top-ranked defense. But they can make sure they don't let that defense turn into an offense, either, with return TDs, or mistakes that fuel a devastating league-leading plus-19 in turnover differential. If Dalton isn't flawless, it's going to be quite difficult. But if they can stay away from dangerous situations and keep pounding Mixon for something like 98 yards on 30 carries while not making a mistake, that's half the battle.

Keep an eye inside the 20 because you can't let the Pats off the hook not getting a TD in there. That's another spot they strangle you. The Pats defense is tied for sixth when it comes to allowing fewest red-zone TDs while the Bengals offense is next to last.

And they just did something like that against the Jets' top ranked run defense two weeks ago at The Paul. They diligently ran Mixon often enough to keep the Jets at bay and their defense and special teams backed them up with terrific efforts. That's the blueprint, not the Oct. 6, 2013 victory here over the Pats, when Brady was working against a defense that would finish No. 3 in defense.

Still, although this Bengals defense is ranked No. 31, they've played well enough to win in the last month. Their improved run defense (they're still ranked last) took a shot last week when free safety Jessie Bates III, who played so well other than this, led the charge on four missed tackles on Nick Chubb's 57-yard run. But that's all a very good Browns' running game got.

Still, Brady is The Master and you know he'll be looking to exploit his running backs against the Bengals linebackers. We'll know how much improved they are after Sunday. And forget that Brady leads the NFL throwing away passes. The Bengals have been prone to giving up the long pass (they didn't in Cleveland in a great effort so take a bow there, Jessie Bates) and the Pats' most productive play has been when Brady goes deep to the right. They've run it 35 times and it averages nearly 15 yards.

Special teams is always a treat when these two play because Belichick and Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons are so good at it. The Bengals' unit is ranked No. 1 in the league and they need another big day from punter Kevin Huber and kicker Randy Bullock and friends. Can't give Brady a short field. The Pats don't have an explosive return game, but for the first time under Belichick they have four blocked punts in a season this year and if they win the Super Bowl they'll be the only team to do it in the last 32 years with four different kickers. They don't make mistakes and if you make one in the kicking game, they take advantage of it with a block or a fake.