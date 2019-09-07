Media Roundtable: Hawking A Debut

MORRISON

The Bengals couldn't have asked for a tougher opener, but they're playing pretty much with house money. No one expects them to win. If they go out there and get rolled it's what everybody expects and they come back and get to work. If they go out there and win, Zac Taylor wins this fan base over immediately.

It's a really tough assignment. I can't see them pulling off a win. You've got Andy's experience working for you. He's won there before. But after that a rookie wide receiver in Damion Willis and Andre Smith at left tackle. They have to come up with that play-action, the quick passes we saw in the preseason to try and neutralize the pass rush. What if they get behind? What if that defense that was so bad last year really hasn't improved that much and Seattle scores early? They've got no choice and have to go down field. It could snowball early.

I think we'll see the Bengals using five-man defensive lines and defensive ends Carlos Dunlap and Sam Hubbard dropping at linebacker. That's what I'm looking forward to the most, to see what wrinkles they come up with on that side of the ball. We know how bad that defense was last year and they didn't really do anything personnel-wise to improve it, so there's a lot on defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's shoulders to come up with something creative. The Seattle offense is just going to line up to run the ball down their throats.

I thought Zac had a great preseason. It seems like he's got this team behind him. It seems like he's got the players confidence. We've seen it in our interactions with them. I think everyone in the building believes in him. That's why, if they win in Seattle, his street cred, if you will, goes through the roof. The thing is, nobody expects them to win this game, but how many expected them to win in Oakland in 2015? How many expected them to win in New York in 2016 on the 15th anniversary of 9/11? And how many people expected them to go beat Andrew Luck in Indianapolis last year? This team is used to opening on the road. And they've had success doing it.

THE EDGE: I just don't think the Bengals can stop this offense. I'm concerned about them only having four linebackers with Seattle lining up and doing what they do. SEAHAWKS, 34-17

SKINNER

There's so much unknown. It's kind of fun for everybody. You have some kind of a small idea what the Zac Taylor offense looks like. But we don't have a full idea. We really have no idea what Lou Anarumo is going to do on defense. We saw some stuff in training camp we all thought was pretty interesting. But was that stuff they were just tinkering with then and aren't going to use? So there's a lot of unknown and I think that's kind of cool.

The offensive line was a question mark to begin with and now you've got a career right tackle starting on the left side. That would be tough no matter who you're playing, but in the noise in Seattle … And Ziggy Ansah is probably going to play and Jadeveon Clowney is at least going to play on passing downs. That's not even close to ideal.

What is that defense exactly? That's what I'm looking forward to. Can Lou Anarumo scheme some of that up? Last year were guys not fitting right? Were they not in the right places? We kept hearing they were overthinking it and not playing fast. Are they going to get faster? Personnel-wise you're looking at literally the same guys. You're asking him to improve the same guys and you're even taking away a guy in slot corner Darqueze Dennard. I get people want to see Zac Taylor's offense, but I'm more interested in Lou Anarumo's defense. If he can do some good things this team has a fighting chance in a lot of games.

I thought Zac had a really good preseason. I thought they got everything accomplished they wanted to accomplish. He did things his way. I thought he got guys work. You could maybe argue he didn't give running back Joe Mixon enough work, but if he thinks he needed one carry I'm good with that. You see poor Rodney Anderson play and get hurt. I think he got guys through healthy. You got accomplished what you wanted to accomplish, you fairly evaluated players. We saw that with Trey Hopkins at center and Damion Willis. I thought it was a good preseason for him.