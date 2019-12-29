Media Roundtable: Finales, Farewells And Futures

GROSSI

In the last two weeks a lot of things had to happen for the Browns to stay in the play-off race and they all happened. Except the Browns failed to win. Their last two losses have knocked them out. If they had won they would have been holding an edge going into this final week. They're demoralized by that. The ultimate weight of these expectations finally crashed down on them.

Those were the two games after they beat the Bengals. Arizona and Baltimore. They were in the game in Baltimore. They were up 6-0 with two minutes to go in the first half and they completely botched it with the most unconscionable lack of game awareness in history. Baltimore had no timeouts and the Browns had the ball with a 6-0 lead with two minutes left in the first half and Baltimore scored two touchdowns without a turnover.

I don't know how the coaching thing is going to turn out. Anything can happen with this management. I could see him coming back. I could see him not coming back. I could see little change. I could see massive change. It's one of those weird years there's no predicting what these guys are going to do.

They've got a lot of injuries on defense. End Olivier Vernon has missed the last five games or so with a knee injury and they should have shut him down, but it sounds like he may play. I think Beckham will play unless he's throwing up.

THE EDGE: In the last Battle of Ohio in the pre-Joe Burrow Era, I think Andy Dalton is unchained and free and exploits a tired, overrated defense. The lack of a pass rush is going to benefit him. And if Zac Taylor uses Mixon inside the red zone, there'll be a different outcome than the last time. BENGALS, 27-23.

FAY

The Bengals played the Browns really well up there. I think the Bengals have more to play for than the Browns at this point. They want to go out on a good note. It's probably going to be Andy Dalton's last game. Teammates love him. I think they'll play hard. I don't think the Browns are that good. I thought the Bengals should have won up there. They probably do if they give the ball to Joe Mixon a few more times.

I thought they played really well against the Browns offense. The big question is if they can stop Chubb. They stopped Miami's running game, but they didn't have Chubb. That's a key factor. If they can stop him a little bit and force Mayfield to throw a lot, bad things sometimes happen when he does.