Media Roundtable: Bengals Look To Make a Move

SULLIVAN

People are wondering what's happened to the old Jerry Sullivan. I like this team. I covered 17 straight years of them not making the playoffs, so I was used to being right in assuming the worst for a dysfunctional franchise. I think this is the best Bills team in 20 years. They've got the most complete package I've seen in a Bills team since '99, Doug Flutie's last year as the starting quarterback.

They were second in the league in allowing yards per play last year, which to me is the most critical stat. They're right back there this year in two games. I think the defense will keep them in games. Over the years they've had defenses that kept them in games, but their offense was terrible. Since quarterback Drew Bledsoe's first year here in 2003, they have the fewest attempted passes and yards of any team. They have just not kept up with the trend. There are good signs now with Josh Allen at quarterback making pretty good progress and with weapons around him the offense is good enough to be a ten-win team.

They remind me a little bit of the Eagles of two years ago and I'm not putting them in the Super Bowl. That Eagles D-line rotated eight guys and the Bills are doing that and they're getting all of them to contribute. They have a second-year quarterback from a small school. They've got running back by committee. They've got decent but not great receivers. Probably Philly's were better, but it's that type of team. And head coach Sean McDermott came from Philly back in the Andy Reid days. He was in Carolina with Cam Newton. He's got a model. Big, mobile athletic quarterback and a great defense that gets after the passer and it's working for him.

THE EDGE: There's still skepticism about Buffalo in the national media. I wonder about them against the run, but you guys just can't run well. I think it's going to be hard for teams to score 20 against the Bills this year. Last year the offense put the defense in bad position, so the second-ranked defense was 18th in points allowed. Kind of the opposite of what the Pats do every year. The field position will be better this year and those two stats will be closer together. It's the first time they've been 2-0 going into a home opener. It's going to be hard calling signals. If the Bengals don't get the running game going, the Bills' front is going to give them a lot of trouble. BILLS, 27-17.

GAUGHAN

Home openers are an advantage. The fact A.J. Green is out is obviously another big help to the Bills and the Bills are really good at preventing big pass plays. I think the Cincinnati defense is going to have to play a really good game because I don't see Cincinnati tearing up the Bills defense. The Bills defense runs three deep, but the thing is they're very sound. They play zone. They keep everything in front of them. They make teams go 12, 13 plays without making a mistake and they have enough depth on the defensive line to force mistakes on one of those long drives.

The Bills running game was poor last year even though the numbers were deceiving. They finished ninth in the league, but that was on the back of Josh Allen's scrambling. The running backs finished with a franchise-low 77 yards per game. They've overhauled the running game. They brought in seven new offensive linemen and they have a new backfield with Frank Gore and Devin Singletary. Singletary is out, but they also have T.J. Yeldon. The running game, which didn't give Josh Allen much help last year, is much better and they can attack between the tackles and outside the tackles. The Bengals have a pretty good defensive line group, but they need to get Josh Allen in advantageous situations on third down. That's the key to the game. If the Bills get the running game going reasonably well, Cincinnati is in trouble.