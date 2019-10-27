Media Roundtable: Bengals Go Back To The Roots

MORRISON

I just can't see it going much different than what we've seen this year. You look at what has been the biggest weakness of the Bengals, the offensive line, and the strength of the Rams is that D-line. I just think that could get really ugly up front. Not only Donald, but throw in (Dante) Fowler and all the other guys. They could struggle running the ball and it could be a game like Pittsburgh, where Andy Dalton is getting hit. A lot.

I know the Rams have some new pieces on that offensive line and there are still questions about Gurley's health. Are they limiting him because of maintenance reasons so he doesn't wear down like he did last year? or is the knee still an issue? The running game hasn't been there and, really, it's weird, Jared Goff was the No. 1 overall pick and if Bengals fans think that's going to be a quick fix, it's not always the answer. He's kind of back slid this year. His numbers are really down.

I think it's interesting that the Rams are the second team to play the Bengals this year that spent the week before their game in a foreign city. The 49ers were in Youngstown and the Rams were in Atlanta all week. It didn't affect the 49ers, but you wonder how it will affect the Rams.

THE EDGE: I'm going to say the Bengals score 17 because they always seem to score 17. They've scored 17 in four of their seven games so far. I think the Rams are twice as good as the Bengals. RAMS, 34-17.

SKINNER

It feels like the bye can't come soon enough and you have a tough business on trip on top of it where you've got all kinds of major issues . One of the biggest obstacles is you are on pace to be one of the worst rushing teams in modern NFL history, certainly on pace to be the worst rushing team in Bengals history, including the 1982 team that played nine games. And, oh yeah, you get to play Aaron Donald. If you had a Pro Bowl caliber guard to go against him, it still would be tough. How much tougher is this?

The Rams aren't running it like they did last year, right? Maybe it's Gurley's knee, maybe it's the offensive line and that's probably hindered that offense. Because that's what that offense is supposed to be. Run it, run it run it, play-action off of it, hit a deep ball or do your bootleg stuff off it. But they haven't run it quite as effectively and that's why you're not seeing them as dynamic.

They're in a tough division. Every game for them matters significantly and so you have to think they'll play pretty motivated, pretty focused. They stayed in Atlanta, they didn't travel all the way back to L.A.. and that was a smart move for them. I think maybe the trade for Jalen Ramsey energized them, too. They needed a boost. They needed Marcus Peters out, they needed a talented guy in. If Ramsey toes the line, you've got yourself a quality player.