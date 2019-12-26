Matchup Of The Game: Mixon, Bengals Care, Too

And no one cares as much as Mixon, the Bengals' unquestioned emotional leader. The Bengals are loaded with stoic lead-by-example leaders, but if there's one thing this roster needs to add over the offseason as much as talent it is more vocal leaders like Mixon. He's 25 yards shy of becoming the Bengals' first back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher since Cedric Benson went for three straight from 2009-2011 and, yes, he cares.

All you had to do was watch him go flying down the sidelines to salute Andy Dalton's tying two-point scramble with no time left in Miami even though he didn't carry the ball in that last eight break-neck minutes of regulation.

"Everybody talks about me, but I think it's more of an accomplishment for the linemen," Mixon says. "I think it's definitely good. For me, I have to be better. But a lot of people don't have those chances and opportunities to even reach it. I'm going to take it for what it is. It's definitely a blessing for me to be doing this at the highest of the high in the NFL. I just have to keep rolling and keep on pushing. It's all I can do.

"I'm always going to cheer on my teammates, for sure. I'm going to be their hype man. Their biggest hype man. They look at me to get certain accolades. At the same time I want to see the same thing from my teammates. I love seeing them ball and put out and being able to reap their rewards."

Mixon is talking about a team that really wants this one for a lot of reasons. Maybe most importantly is that the Bengals have lost 10 straight AFC North games, their longest losing skein in the division since the 1992-94 Bengals lost 12 straight in the old AFC Central. They need this one to avoid going winless in the division for the first time since the first year of the North in 2002.

"I think it's more of an emotional game. That speaks for itself. Cleveland. Battle of Ohio. That brings its own juice as well," Mixon said. "Don't listen to the outside noise. Don't let emotions get the best of us. We've seen what happened in the first game. That's what killed us."

The Bengals felt like the game in Cleveland three weeks ago got away from them because they blew their cool a bit against a Browns team that likes to talk. And there were some bad feelings. The Bengals came into the game with the fewest penalty yards in the league, but took four 15-yarders on the way to 99 that Sunday.

Mixon points at himself for that unnecessary roughness penalty he got when he head-butted Browns cornerback Greedy Williams after an encounter. Williams, apparently miffed Mixon ran over him on his first carry of the game, gave Mixon the business on the ground after a carry and on the snap after the penalty, the Browns got on the board on cornerback Denzel Ward's pick-six off a third-and forever throw.

Mixon got sat down for a few snaps after it all and understood.

"I'm sure that's probably what they're going to be doing this week again," Mixon said. "I just have to have a better, clearer view of what's going on. And even if they do try to get into it, just go back to the huddle, go to the next play."

Mixon has been reaping the rewards of offensive line coach Jim Turner's mid-season autopsy of the run game that has translated into a full recovery. It makes you wonder. In the last seven games, he's averaged 94 yards per. Over 16 games that translates to 1,504 yards, a number that Chubb needs to match with 51 yards on Sunday. It also would have broken Rudi Johnson's single-season Bengals rushing record of 1,458.