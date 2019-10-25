Matchup Of The Game: Bengals O-Line Vs. Canton In London

Redmond: "I didn't know about the dude until last year. I don't follow guys like that. But I've seen him now, though, I've heard about him. The guy's very athletic. Really good athlete. Nothing really changes for me. I have to block him like any other tough three technique."

Center Trey Hopkins: "He's a quick twitch guy with natural leverage. Explosive off the ball. You have to respect the kind of player he is and show him that respect."

Left guard Billy Price: "It helps that Geno gives you a realistic look. I mean, what more can be said? The guy's going to the Hall of Fame."

You would think Atkins is, too. He's got seven Pro Bowls and Donald has five. Redmond says those battles with Atkins when he was on the practice squad a few years back help him not only prepare for this Sunday, but every Sunday. After coming off the bench two weeks ago in Baltimore, Redmond continued to play last week against Jacksonville with more confidence than he displayed all last season, his first as a starter.

"They're similar guys with what they do," Redmond says. "Good at leverage. Explosive guys.

"I know what to do now. There's no second guessing that I have to do. When you don't pull the trigger, when you play tentative, you're going to end up looking bad anyway, so you might as well allow yourself the courtesy and do your best. Put your best foot forward."

That's a good motto for a beleaguered offensive line that is lugging the NFL's last-ranked run offense into Wembley against a dangerous defense that just added one of those man-to-man corners in Jalen Ramsey that's going to allow Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips to unveil those blitzes he last had with the Super Bowl champion Broncos.

Tough matchup on paper. But Hopkins, who has become the heart and soul of this line with his weekly, soft-spoken cerebral approach, is saying the thing he said in the wake of Sunday's 33 yards rushing after dissecting the tape.

"Consistency," Hopkins said. "Same thing. Consistency among 11 guys on the field where there are more plays where all 11 are right than where there are plays where one (player) is wrong."

No offensive line and no other O-line coach may have a more daunting task in the NFL this week. But Turner thinks his guys won't back away from it.